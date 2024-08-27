Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

Finance committee hears health department changes

New director presents staff and department reorganization

Lewiston Tribune
Alex Adams
Alex AdamsCourtesy photo

BOISE — The new head of the state’s largest agency is well-accustomed to speaking before the state budget-writing committee, but on Monday he did so for the first time as the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Director Alex Adams, previously the governor’s budget director, gave a brief overview of his agency Monday in the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee and went over organizational changes he’s implementing that will need legislative approval.

The committee will take up the proposed changes Friday when it begins to pass maintenance budgets — a process started last year of passing budgets with ongoing expenditures first and later taking up requests for new spending. The reorganization proposal uses existing funding in the department’s budget and is not a request for new spending.

“Your organizational chart defines your lines of visibility, lines of accountability,” Adams told members.

The indirect support services budget request would result in about a 2.4% reduction in spending from last year.

Adams will return to the committee for specific requests for different divisions within the department, such as Medicaid and child welfare.

Adams became the new agency head in June and has since made a number of leadership and organization changes, the Idaho Press previously reported. He has repeatedly said his main focus is to improve the state’s foster care system.

Among his changes is increasing the number of deputy directors in the office from three to four.

One of the changes is to separate divisions of Medicaid and child welfare, which had previously had one director overseeing both.

“From a budget perspective, 87% of my budget is Medicaid, and 87% of my headaches are child welfare,” Adams said.

Juliet Charron, who previously served as the administrator of the Medicaid Division, became the new deputy director of Medicaid and behavioral health. Monty Prow was hired as the new deputy director of child, youth and family services. Prow previously served as director of the Department of Juvenile Corrections.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Division of Public Health, Self Reliance was renamed to Health and Human Services, and is led by Deputy Director Miren Unsworth.

And Jared Larsen was named chief of legislative and regulatory affairs.

Adams is also moving some programs into different divisions, which he said was to align the budgeting of those programs more with how they are being administered.

Adams also moved the agency’s chief financial officer position so it reports directly to him, instead of being placed under several division heads.

Adams also presented the budget for the licensing and certification division of the agency, which totals about $2.4 million in state general fund spending.

This budget included a request for authority to use existing money budgeted for personnel to pay contract nurses when staffing shortages occur in order to keep up with compliance for federally mandated certification surveys in skilled nursing facilities.

The Department of Health and Welfare is the only state agency that needs legislative approval to move money in this way, which Adams underscored.

Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, said this difference is because lawmakers wanted visibility into how that money was being spent.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked how much was being spent on contract nurses versus state employees for this work. Adams responded that an employee was paid about $35 an hour while a contract nurse could go up to $95 an hour, but there was an effort to reduce turnover of employees to avoid contracting out.

In total, the health department oversees more than $5 billion in state and federal funds — much of that is federal spending through programs like Medicaid.

Budget hearings for mental health, psychiatric hospitalization, and substance abuse programs are scheduled for Monday. Divisions of welfare and public health will be Feb. 3, and child welfare on Feb. 20.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

Related
Local NewsJan. 14
Little takes State of the State on the road
Local NewsJan. 14
School Board keeps an eye on Legislature
Local NewsJan. 14
Asotin County sets jail bed rates
Local NewsJan. 14
Supreme Court declines to issue stay in case involving Eggle...
Related
PRH board president resigns
Local NewsJan. 14
PRH board president resigns
Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to Board of Regents
Local NewsJan. 14
Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to Board of Regents
City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner
Local NewsJan. 14
City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area; Elk City outage ongoing
Local NewsJan. 13
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area; Elk City outage ongoing
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
Local NewsJan. 13
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
New Asotin County Jail nearing its debut
Local NewsJan. 12
New Asotin County Jail nearing its debut
Leo leans into triple digits
Local NewsJan. 12
Leo leans into triple digits
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Business openings and closings over the past year
Local NewsJan. 12
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Business openings and closings over the past year
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy