Finding their inner Halloween: Candy Cane Lane shows spooky spirit

The area of Sunset Drive in Lewiston is known as Candy Cane Lane at Christmas time, but it’s proving to be a popular haunt for Halloween.

Ruby and Mabel Royce, who live in the Sunset Drive area, were getting into both holiday spirits Thursday night. The sisters were dressed up for Halloween and selling cups of hot apple cider and hot chocolate for $1 each. The money will be used to buy Christmas presents for family members.

Last year, they got around $100 just selling hot chocolate, so this year they added apple cider. Ruby said they bought apple cider but added some spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.

Their costumes also reflected Christmas as well as Halloween, although unintentionally. Ruby was an angel and Mabel was Sally from the Halloween/Christmas classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

When Natasha Vanness moved to the area, she knew about the Christmas decorating tradition, but then Halloween started becoming part of it, too, which is fine with her.

“Halloween is my second-favorite holiday, besides Christmas,” Natasha said.

When she first started decorating she “dove in head-first,” and now her yard is filled with witches, skeletons, ghosts and ghouls. Her collection grew and changed over the years as some items got worn out and needed to be replaced. She’s always looking for new decor.

“The creepier, the better,”Natasha said.

One of her favorites is a motion-activated witch who talks and “looks like everybody’s worst grandma.” Another well-loved decoration is a motion-activated killer clown on wheels that can chase unsuspecting victims.

Other residents in the area focused on the treats rather than the tricks. Emmy Roberts and her mom, Jenna Roberts, were handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. One year, they saw a thousand visitors before they stopped counting. Some of that number depends on the weather — if it’s rainy or too cold, trick-or-treaters may choose to go home early or stay inside all together. This year, the mild temperature and dry weather made it a busy night.