Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 1, 2024

Finding their inner Halloween: Candy Cane Lane shows spooky spirit

Area renowned as Candy Cane Lane at Christmas is getting in touch with its Oct. 31 spirit

Kaylee Brewster
A pumpkin trick-or-treater receives some candy Thursday from Debbie Gill in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
A pumpkin trick-or-treater receives some candy Thursday from Debbie Gill in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A dinosaur moves past some large spiderwebs Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
A dinosaur moves past some large spiderwebs Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The sidewalks fill Thursday with trick-or-treaters ranging from queens to Batman in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
The sidewalks fill Thursday with trick-or-treaters ranging from queens to Batman in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A trick-or-treater dressed as Peter Pan walks back toward the sidewalk after receiving candy Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
A trick-or-treater dressed as Peter Pan walks back toward the sidewalk after receiving candy Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
David Wauer, 6, dressed as Ghostface, runs along a sidewalk lined with gallon jugs of water with glow sticks in them Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
David Wauer, 6, dressed as Ghostface, runs along a sidewalk lined with gallon jugs of water with glow sticks in them Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Heidi Rowell gives some candy to a trick-or-treater dressed as Minnie Mouse in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
Heidi Rowell gives some candy to a trick-or-treater dressed as Minnie Mouse in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Haley Semmes and Thea Semmes, 5, dressed as a vampire, move through a tunnel Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
Haley Semmes and Thea Semmes, 5, dressed as a vampire, move through a tunnel Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A visitor dressed as Ghostface walks under a terrifying clown archway Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
A visitor dressed as Ghostface walks under a terrifying clown archway Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Ruby Royce, dressed as an angel, and Mabel Royce, dressed as Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," sell apple cider, hot coco and water Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
Ruby Royce, dressed as an angel, and Mabel Royce, dressed as Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," sell apple cider, hot coco and water Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A tub of candy waits for trick-or-treaters to arrive Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
A tub of candy waits for trick-or-treaters to arrive Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People move through the Sunset Drive neighborhood Thursday in Lewiston.
People move through the Sunset Drive neighborhood Thursday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Hudson Freand, 1, of Lewiston, enjoys his first Halloween as the Man of Steel Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
Hudson Freand, 1, of Lewiston, enjoys his first Halloween as the Man of Steel Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Families move down the sidewalk Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.
Families move down the sidewalk Thursday in the Sunset Drive neighborhood in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The area of Sunset Drive in Lewiston is known as Candy Cane Lane at Christmas time, but it’s proving to be a popular haunt for Halloween.

Ruby and Mabel Royce, who live in the Sunset Drive area, were getting into both holiday spirits Thursday night. The sisters were dressed up for Halloween and selling cups of hot apple cider and hot chocolate for $1 each. The money will be used to buy Christmas presents for family members.

Last year, they got around $100 just selling hot chocolate, so this year they added apple cider. Ruby said they bought apple cider but added some spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.

Their costumes also reflected Christmas as well as Halloween, although unintentionally. Ruby was an angel and Mabel was Sally from the Halloween/Christmas classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

When Natasha Vanness moved to the area, she knew about the Christmas decorating tradition, but then Halloween started becoming part of it, too, which is fine with her.

“Halloween is my second-favorite holiday, besides Christmas,” Natasha said.

When she first started decorating she “dove in head-first,” and now her yard is filled with witches, skeletons, ghosts and ghouls. Her collection grew and changed over the years as some items got worn out and needed to be replaced. She’s always looking for new decor.

“The creepier, the better,”Natasha said.

One of her favorites is a motion-activated witch who talks and “looks like everybody’s worst grandma.” Another well-loved decoration is a motion-activated killer clown on wheels that can chase unsuspecting victims.

Other residents in the area focused on the treats rather than the tricks. Emmy Roberts and her mom, Jenna Roberts, were handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. One year, they saw a thousand visitors before they stopped counting. Some of that number depends on the weather — if it’s rainy or too cold, trick-or-treaters may choose to go home early or stay inside all together. This year, the mild temperature and dry weather made it a busy night.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Gary and Shari Silflow turn the evening into a party. They invite friends to come over and help hand out candy, as they have done every year for the last 21 years, starting when they moved to the neighborhood.

“It gets a little better every time,” Gary said.

One addition has been a candy dispenser slide that was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The contraption allows the hosts to drop candy into a child’s bag or bucket from afar, but some kids have trouble placing their totes in the right spot for the candy to slide in. Gary said it’s often more fun to launch the candy to the kids on the slide than simply giving the treats out by hand, so the device has made a return.

The Silflows also go the extra mile with candy, bundling 900 bags of candy and handing out apple juice. Shari got a group of friends and family together and filled the candy bags in an hour.

“It’s fun,” she said about the holiday. “It’s good camaraderie.”

The Silflows also put glow sticks in gallon jugs along the sidewalk so people could see as the night got darker. That was helpful as the neighborhood soon began teeming with trick-or-treaters dressed as Robin Hood, Superman, Sonic the Hedgehog, Wednesday Addams, princesses and characters from “Harry Potter.”

Some chose their costumes out of convenience, like Lewiston’s Thea Semmes, who had all the requirements for a good vampire costume: black shirt, cape, some makeup and fake fang teeth. She was excited to get her favorite candy, Skittles, and go through the scary — but not too scary — haunted tunnel at one home.

Others dressed as their favorite characters. Alex Foss, who lives in the Sunset Drive area, dressed as Deadpool from “Deadpool and Wolverine.” He got his costume from Spirit Halloween, but hadn’t yet met the Wolverine to his Deadpool. He knows the Marvel characters well, because he said if his Deadpool saw any Wolverines he might “try to fight them.”

Those handing out candy said they keep going until the crowd dies down around 8:30 or 9 p.m., or until they run out of candy.

Now that Halloween is dead and buried, it’ll soon be time for Candy Cane Lane to get ready for Christmas.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 2
U.S. Postal Service still looking for ballots lost while in ...
Local NewsNov. 2
Recall vote for Juliaetta councilor goes to voters
Local NewsNov. 2
Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent
Local NewsNov. 2
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Related
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Local NewsNov. 2
Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Local NewsNov. 2
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Local NewsNov. 1
Clearwater Paper announces completion of the sale of its tissue business to Italian company
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Local NewsNov. 1
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Local NewsNov. 1
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Local NewsNov. 1
Candy-seekers descend on downtown Moscow
Police still looking at College Hill assault
Local NewsNov. 1
Police still looking at College Hill assault
Pullman Building Supply sees final days
Local NewsNov. 1
Pullman Building Supply sees final days
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy