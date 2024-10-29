Sections
Local NewsOctober 29, 2024

Fire at Lewiston Orchards home causes $50,000 in damage

The fire at 2019 Birch Ave. was reported around 7 a.m.

story image illustation

A fire that caused $50,000 worth of damage to a house in the Lewiston Orchards on Monday morning was quickly contained by the Lewiston Fire Department, according to a news release.

The fire at 2019 Birch Ave. was reported around 7 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves and near the chimney of the house, according to the LFD news release.

Crews managed to contain the fire to its room of origin, and then stayed on scene for about 45 minutes. No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation, according to the news release.

The fire department responded with three engines, three medic units and five chiefs. There was a total of 21 responders on scene, according to the news release.

