Firefighters’ union, city of Lewiston at odds

The union representing Lewiston firefighters is pushing the city to accept a proposal from a third party to resolve a dispute about compensation.

The proposal would give firefighters a 4% increase in base wages along with an increase for cost of living in the first year of the contract that would be retroactive to Oct. 1, according to a letter the city of Lewiston provided to the Tribune.

It would provide cost of living increases in the second and third years, but no additional base wage increases in the second and third years of the contract.

At the same time, under the proposal, firefighters would continue to receive $75 per month from the city to put into a fund they can use for certain medical expenses in retirement that accumulates over their careers.

The city’s contributions to the fund cost $45,000 per year for all firefighters, said Colton Doramus, communications director for Lewiston Firefighters Local 1773, in an email.

The money can go to costs such as insurance premiums, co-pays and prescriptions, Doramus said.

“Because firefighters typically retire earlier than the general workforce, many firefighters face a gap in health care coverage between retirement and Medicare eligibility,” Doramus said. “This makes access to retiree health benefits … critically important to cover that gap.”

The contract covers 48 firefighters and two fire inspectors as well as certain benefits for reserve firefighters, Doramus said.

Reserve firefighters are entitled to the medical benefits of full-time firefighters for a year if they work 1,560 hours in the previous consecutive 12 months, Doramus said.

The city has offered a 2.5% base wage increase and a cost of living increase in the first year of the contract, along with a 1.5% base wage increase in the second year of the contract, according to a Nov. 6 letter from city officials to the firefighters union.

The city would also provide cost of living increases in the second and third years of the contract.

The letter was signed by Dan Johnson, Lewiston’s mayor; Nikki Province, human resources director; and Aimee Gordon, finance director and city treasurer.

While the city would no longer contribute to the medical expenses fund for firefighters under its offer, firefighters could maintain the funds with their own money, Johnson said.

The city’s goal in negotiations is to arrive at a solution that is equitable to all city employees and sustainable for the city, Johnson said.

In addition to differing views about what the terms of the contract should be, the two sides have disagreements about the process.

The firefighters’ union described the process that resulted in the proposal from the third party as a “binding outcome” from an “arbitration panel,” in a news release issued Thursday.

The city’s letter described it as a “fact finding commission” that produced “recommendations.”