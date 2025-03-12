Firing squad bill signed into Idaho law by governor

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a new law making the firing squad the state's primary method of execution.

Little signed House Bill 37 on Wednesday morning, according to a bill action tracker on the governor's office website.

Idaho has had the execution method as its secondary method since the passage of a 2023 law, which was made into law amid difficulty in obtaining the chemicals needed for lethal injection.

House Bill 37 doesn't go into effect until July 1, 2026. Bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, has said that will give the Idaho Department of Correction adequate time to remodel a facility in its maximum-security prison for use of the firing squad and to develop a policy for its use.