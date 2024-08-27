First frost of the season could hit region

According to the details of the advisory that starts at 1 a.m. Thursday and expires at 8 a.m., temperatures could drop to 32 degrees, putting frost sensitive plants and crops in danger. The alert area includes the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, much of the Palouse and Clearwater Valley and the southern portions of Nez Perce and Lewis counties. It includes the towns of Lapwai, Culdesac, Peck, Kamiah, Winchester, Colfax, Pullman, Uniontown, Genesee, Craigmont, Nezperce, and Potlatch.