Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 12, 2025

Fleury recommended for Pullman High

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
,
,

PULLMAN — The Pullman School District has recommended Jerrod Fleury to become Pullman High School’s next principal.

The district announced in a news release Friday that Fleury was selected after an extensive selection process.

The decision was made following a series of interviews held Feb. 28 by a board composed of district and building administrators, a board of directors member, the assistant director of special services, five Pullman High School staff members and a high school parent selected through a lottery process.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Fleury currently serves as an administration and athletic director at Central Kitsap High School in Silverdale, Wash. He has nine years of secondary teaching experience and 11 years of educational administration expertise.

His recommendation for hire will be presented to the Pullman School District Board of Directors during their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Pullman High School Board Room.

Fleury will begin work July 1.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Fleury to Pullman High School,” Superintendent Bob Maxwell stated in the news release. “His passion for student achievement, dedication to fostering a positive school culture, and commitment to equity and inclusion will be valuable assets to our school community. His experience, coupled with his knowledge of athletics and extracurriculars, will help strengthen the connection between academics and student involvement.”

Related
Local NewsMar. 12
Study: Idaho funding lags in special ed
Local NewsMar. 12
Albright honored by peers, students with Lewiston grade scho...
Local NewsMar. 12
Fired staff of Forest Service to head back
Local NewsMar. 12
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport unveils future plans
Related
Senate passes bill on religious beliefs
Local NewsMar. 12
Senate passes bill on religious beliefs
Property tax bill headed for Senate
Local NewsMar. 12
Property tax bill headed for Senate
Idaho House advances ‘DOGE’ efficency bill
Local NewsMar. 12
Idaho House advances ‘DOGE’ efficency bill
Moscow man, 98, dies in one-vehicle crash Tuesday
Local NewsMar. 12
Moscow man, 98, dies in one-vehicle crash Tuesday
Strict immigration bill is almost home
Local NewsMar. 12
Strict immigration bill is almost home
Council sends water project to voters
Local NewsMar. 11
Council sends water project to voters
Sweeping Medicaid reform bill now heads to Idaho Senate
Local NewsMar. 11
Sweeping Medicaid reform bill now heads to Idaho Senate
U.S. Highway 95 construction resumes this week
Local NewsMar. 11
U.S. Highway 95 construction resumes this week
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy