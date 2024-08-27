When Ricardo Ruiz first started work on the project that would become an award-winning poetry collection, he said, it was often written alone at his desk, late at night when the rest of his family had long since gone to bed.

Ruiz recalled a looming sense of imposter syndrome, and tears shed not knowing if he would be able to do justice for the stories he was telling.

“All I felt I was capable of, even now still, it’s just like — I just want to go back home and drive a combine,” he said.

The poetry collection, titled, “We Had Our Reasons” tells stories shared by friends and family members of the poet about their decisions to leave their home in Mexico for a remote community in the United States.

Ruiz, a first-generation Mexican-American who grew up in Othello, Wash., is the son of potato factory workers. He didn’t learn English until elementary school, he said, and like his parents, many of the storytellers in “We Had Our Reasons,” are laborers who primarily speak Spanish.

“There’s this storyteller named Abigail in the collection,” Ruiz said. “She’s a member of a church I went to, and I was connected (to) her through a former pastor of mine. Her story is valuable and worthy to be read and told.”

Ruiz’s work as a classically trained poet, he said, was to elevate those voices.

If accolades are any indication, it would seem he succeeded. “We Had Our Reasons” won a 2023 Washington State Book Award, and has been praised as “powerful” and “evocative” by readers. It’s a major accomplishment. But Ruiz said he doesn’t consider the poems, or their success to be his alone.

Each poem’s byline includes the name of the storyteller along with Ruiz’s. “Lorena and Ricardo.” “Centavo and Ricardo.” “Francisco and Ricardo.” There would be no poems, Ruiz said, without the people who shared their stories.

Ruiz said the trust built over years of relationships allowed for a deeper truth to come out of the interviews he conducted. One storyteller, Patty, he had known for close to 20 years by the time he interviewed her for the collection.