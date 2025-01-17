Forensic evidence reviewed in murder trial

COLFAX — Scientists from Washington State Patrol’s criminal laboratory found two unidentified sources of DNA that were not linked to Jacob Spray or any suspects in the investigation of an alleged murder in town last March.
The Pullman man’s trial proceeded for another day Thursday at Whitman County Superior Court. The jury composed of 15 Whitman County residents reviewed forensic evidence associated with 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray’s death.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said the trial will resume Tuesday. He expects witness testimonies to wrap up that day and Whitman County’s Coroner Annie Pillars to give a statement Wednesday. The jury will deliberate later next week on whether to convict 37-year-old Jacob Spray of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.
Pullman Police Department Detective Sgt. Chris Engle spoke about evidence he obtained from Wilson-Spray’s trailer located at Sevdy’s Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street in Pullman. He retrieved a knife, used condoms and an adult toy from her residence for DNA and fingerprint testing. Engle also recovered a knife found on Spray’s person.
Engle was also responsible for seeking out people of interest in the murder case. He spoke with Alejandro Breuer, a Moscow man Wilson-Spray went on a date with the day before her death, as well as three other men he identified through Wilson-Spray’s phone records who could have had relations with her. All men willingly provided DNA samples.
Officer Michael Sontgerath testified he and Officer Heidi Lambley retrieved Spray’s DNA by swabbing the inside of his mouth and hands, taking fingernail scrapings and cuttings, and gathering his clothes.
Engle said the DNA samples from Wilson-Spray, Spray, Breuer and the three other men were sent to WSP’s criminal lab based in Cheney, Wash. He said the Pullman Police Department lacks highly trained forensic technicians and scientists, so evidence is tested at a facility with better resources.
Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick asked Engle if he interviewed and obtained DNA from registered sex offenders in the area — Engle said he did not. He said the evidence would have been run against DNA in the state’s database, which includes sex offenders.
Theresa Kemmerer, supervising forensic scientist at the crime lab, tested the adult toy and knives for fingerprints, but found no usable impressions.
The lab’s forensic scientists Anna Wilson and Tyler Staples were responsible for testing the evidence for DNA.
Staples found a strong likelihood of Wilson-Spray’s genetic makeup on Spray’s hands. He also found strong support of Wilson-Spray’s and Breuer’s DNA in Spray’s underwear.
There was no blood detected on the knives. Staples concluded Spray’s DNA was on both blades.
He said Wilson-Spray’s and Breuer’s genetic makeup were on both condoms. He added that an unknown DNA source was found on one condom, but said this could have been transferred from the trash it was found in.
When Staples tested a swab from Wilson-Spray’s rectal cavity, two unknown DNA contributors were revealed. He said at least one had male genetic makeup.
Staples found that two unidentified male DNA samples were on the adult toy. He said there was a low level of DNA on the object, which made it difficult to test.
Wilson conducted further testing on samples taken from Wilson-Spray’s neck and vaginal canal.
She found strong evidence Spray’s DNA was on the left side of her neck, and Spray’s DNA along with two unknown sources of genetic makeup were on the right side. Wilson concluded Spray’s and Breuer’s DNA were found in Wilson-Spray’s vaginal sample.
LeBeau asked Staples how long DNA lasts on objects and inside the body. Staples said genetic makeup can last on items for years if stored properly in dry conditions. He said DNA can stay inside the body for up to a week, and in some rare cases it can last up to a month.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.