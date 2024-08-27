Forest Service chief to retire amid purge

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore notified agency employees Monday he will retire.

The longtime employee of the agency was selected to lead it in 2021 and said the recent moves by President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency to dismiss thousands of federal workers contributed to his decision to step away.

Moore indicated he was not informed of the layoffs in advance or given the opportunity to shape them.

“The past several weeks have been incredibly difficult. As part of a broader effort to reduce the size of the federal government, we parted ways with colleagues we worked alongside who successfully contributed to our mission, and who were valued members of our Forest Service team,” he wrote in a letter sent to agency personnel Wednesday. “If you are feeling uncertainty, frustration, or loss, you are not alone. These are real and valid emotions that I am feeling, too. Please take care of yourselves and each other. I have been silent these last few weeks because these decisions are being made at a level above our organization, and I was and am learning about the changes the same time as many of you.”

Thousands of forest service employees who had not yet completed one year in their current positions were fired over the past few weeks, part of sweeping layoffs designed to reduce the size of the federal government.

In a message to the Tribune, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, headed by Secretary Brooke Rollins, blamed the layoffs, in part, on the Biden administration because some probationary employees may have been hired using funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.