Forest Service chief to retire amid purge

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore notified agency employees Monday he will retire.
The longtime employee of the agency was selected to lead it in 2021 and said the recent moves by President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency to dismiss thousands of federal workers contributed to his decision to step away.
Moore indicated he was not informed of the layoffs in advance or given the opportunity to shape them.
“The past several weeks have been incredibly difficult. As part of a broader effort to reduce the size of the federal government, we parted ways with colleagues we worked alongside who successfully contributed to our mission, and who were valued members of our Forest Service team,” he wrote in a letter sent to agency personnel Wednesday. “If you are feeling uncertainty, frustration, or loss, you are not alone. These are real and valid emotions that I am feeling, too. Please take care of yourselves and each other. I have been silent these last few weeks because these decisions are being made at a level above our organization, and I was and am learning about the changes the same time as many of you.”
Thousands of forest service employees who had not yet completed one year in their current positions were fired over the past few weeks, part of sweeping layoffs designed to reduce the size of the federal government.
In a message to the Tribune, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, headed by Secretary Brooke Rollins, blamed the layoffs, in part, on the Biden administration because some probationary employees may have been hired using funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.
The 2022 law included money to implement the Wildfire Crisis Strategy that seeks to reduce the threat and occurrence of large wildfires through logging, thinning and prescribed burning. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest was selected to receive a share of $490 million to implement the strategy on a 1.8 million-acre area identified as being especially at risk to large wildfires.
“Released employees were probationary in status, many of whom were compensated by temporary IRA funding,” said the statement provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson Evan Burks. “It’s unfortunate that the Biden administration hired thousands of people with no plan in place to pay them long term. Secretary Rollins is committed to preserving essential safety positions and will ensure that critical services remain uninterrupted.”
The statement said Rollins supports President Trump’s effort to “improve government, eliminate inefficiencies and strengthen USDA’s many services to the American people” that resulted in about 2,000 probationary, nonfirefighting Forest Service employees losing their jobs.
Public affairs officials with the Department of Agriculture and Forest Service declined to say how many of those 2,000 employees were hired using funding from the 2022 law, identify how many probationary employees of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest were fired, how the loss of those workers may affect implementation of fire reduction projects or make Forest Supervisor Jon Word available for an interview on the topic.
Moore came to the agency as a soil scientist, worked at several national forests across the country throughout his 45 year career, and led the Pacific Southwest and Eastern regions before becoming chief. He thanked employees and encouraged them to give themselves and each other “grace” as workforce reductions and their effects continue to roil the agency. He said those who remain will have to be creative to continue to manage the nation’s 193 million acres of federal forests and grasslands.
“Our workforce must be nimble and flexible, so we will not restrict ourselves to limited roles; instead, we will help one another across boundaries. I invite you to make suggestions about how we can continue to rise to the occasion and improve our service to the American people.”
