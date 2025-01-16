Forest Service chooses new ranger for Pomeroy District

POMEROY — Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud hired Tara Mackleit to be the new ranger of the Pomeroy Ranger District.

Before her promotion, Mackleit worked as the fire management officer for the district and has held various posts there since 1997.

The Pomeroy District, based out of Pomeroy, is the northernmost division of the forest that covers a big swath of the Blue Mountains stretching from northeastern Oregon to southeastern Washington.