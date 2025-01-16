Forest Service chooses new ranger for Pomeroy District

POMEROY — Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud hired Tara Mackleit to be the new ranger of the Pomeroy Ranger District.
Before her promotion, Mackleit worked as the fire management officer for the district and has held various posts there since 1997.
The Pomeroy District, based out of Pomeroy, is the northernmost division of the forest that covers a big swath of the Blue Mountains stretching from northeastern Oregon to southeastern Washington.
“The Umatilla is fortunate to have such a passionate, experienced and highly qualified individual on the forest leadership team,” Watrud said in a news release. “Tara’s demonstrated success at actively managing lands across tens of thousands of acres in the Blue Mountains, and protecting communities and building partnerships, are outstanding complements to the important work our Forest undertakes to serve current and future generations.”
Mackleit is from Dayton, a graduate of Washington State University and has worked for the Forest Service for 28 years. In her free time, she volunteers for 4-H and Lewis Clark Neptunes Swimming, enjoys weekends of camping trips, vacationing with friends and family, and time spent on the bleachers at swimming and volleyball events.
“I look forward to working with all of you and I am excited to continue to be a part of the Umatilla National Forest and continue to develop our relationships with the local communities and organizations of Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon,” she said in the news release.