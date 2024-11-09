Forever trying to steer clear of Game Crossing

I was driving to southern Idaho awhile back when I passed a large, lighted traffic sign that read: “Game Crossing.”

I slowed down a bit to see if there was any game politely standing on the side of the highway, like children waiting for the school bus. But, no, the game was not there. And, considering the fact that I’ve seen deer and an occasional elk in places all along the highway except in that one spot where the Game Crossing sign was, I’m assuming that the animals don’t give a fig about crossing the street where the traffic officials want them to cross.

Deer, elk and other creatures dashing across the highway in front of traffic is one of the worst things about traveling in Idaho. Maybe even worse than distracted drivers, although most distracted drivers are fully capable of reading, which makes you wonder why they’re still driving distracted after all those warnings from the state police and others about how dangerous it is.

Most people assume that human beings are a tad bit smarter than deer or elk. That’s debatable. You don’t see animals wandering around fast-moving traffic while gawking at their cellphones.

So you mix a distracted driver with a crazy wild animal who can’t read and can’t rationalize and you have a dangerous situation.