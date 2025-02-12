Former Clarkston administrator faces gross misdemeanor

The former Clarkston city administrator has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation for alleged workplace misconduct at Clarkston City Hall.

Steve E. Austin, who was fired by the city last year, is accused of inappropriately touching a female subordinate. He is awaiting arraignment and the opportunity to enter a plea.

In the fall of 2024, Pullman police conducted an investigation into the allegations, and the case was eventually sent to Columbia County for a charging decision.

Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack filed the gross misdemeanor charge against Austin on Wednesday in Clarkston Municipal Court. The maximum penalty for a gross misdemeanor is 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Austin, a 54-year-old Lewiston resident, has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle his pending legal issues. He could not be reached for comment.

According to the latest court documents, Austin assaulted a female subordinate on Sept. 5 by touching her in an offensive manner. On that day, he reportedly held her hand for an uncomfortable amount of time, told her he was always there for her, and then hit her buttocks as she walked out of his office. Prior to the alleged incident, Austin said things that made her uncomfortable and rubbed her shoulders, according to the affidavit.

At a city council meeting in March, Austin allegedly touched both of her thighs and told her he was happy she was there. The alleged victim told police she is not an affectionate person and had been vocal about not wanting to be touched at work.