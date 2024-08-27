Former Clarkston councilor sentenced in DV case

ASOTIN — A 38-year-old Lewiston man who once served on the Clarkston City Council was sentenced to 240 hours of community service Monday on domestic violence and perjury charges.
Joel M. Profitt, who has no prior convictions, entered into an agreement with the state by pleading guilty to gross misdemeanor stalking, three misdemeanor counts of violation of a court order, and first-degree perjury, which is a felony. In exchange, several other charges were dismissed.
Profitt was sentenced under the First Time Offender Waiver to 30 days in jail, which was converted to 240 hours of community service, followed by a year of supervision. In addition, a 10-year, no-contact order with the victim was issued, along with an order to pay $615 in court fees and complete a domestic violence evaluation.
Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns cautioned the defendant to stay away from the victim, saying he could face 1,456 days behind bars if he violates the no-contact order.
During sentencing, the judge said this two-year-long divorce case has been “weird,” messy and rough. Profitt was accused of placing a tracking device on the victim’s car, stalking her residence and violating multiple court orders.
Profitt was represented by Spokane attorney Mark Hodgson, who said his client is ready to take the first step toward reestablishing trust and taking responsibility for his actions. The plea agreement was a difficult choice for Profitt, who just wants to end this part of the case, Hodgson said.
His former wife, Ellen Profitt, addressed the court, saying “being stalked and harassed by the person I was married to for 12 years and have three children with has changed me as a person. … He was tracking the location of my car and making wild assumptions about my behavior. By stalking me, Joel stole my ability to be carefree, to experience life without reservation.”
Prosecutor Curt Liedkie handled the state’s side. If found guilty on all of the original charges at a jury trial, Profitt could’ve faced 62 to 82 months in prison.
According to court documents, Profitt was arrested on the 1300 block of Highland Avenue in Clarkston for allegedly violating a protection order. He is accused of placing a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle, sending text messages and driving by her home. Clarkston police handled the investigation that led to his arrest and prosecution.
The victim addressed the court using her name. She said her former husband sent her more than 200 texts a day on a regular basis, referring to her as a “narcissist, slut, whore and town bicycle,” and told her she had no soul and can hardly function as an adult.
“I cannot imagine saying these words to anyone, much less the mother of my children,” she said.
“While I am thankful that this case is over, this outcome is far from giving me closure or justice,” Ellen Profitt told the judge. “He has no regard for this court or what the law says. Why do we think he’ll follow the court order this time when there are no consequences? When the ankle monitor is removed, there is nothing keeping me safe. I am more afraid than ever.”
Joel Profitt didn’t make any statements during the hearing. Through his attorney, he indicated he’s ready to move forward and put this chapter behind him. Hodsgon said the young family has imploded, but the two parents are doing OK when it comes to caring for the children. Visitations will be arranged through Joel Profitt’s parents and the mother of the children.
Burns said if Joel Profitt violates the court order, Liedkie will be quick to file new charges and the defendant will receive the full jail term, including the suspended days.
From 2017-19, Profitt served on the Clarkston City Council after being appointed to fill a vacant position. He did not seek re-election, and is currently unemployed, according to statements made in court Monday.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.