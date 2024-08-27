Former Clarkston councilor sentenced in DV case

ASOTIN — A 38-year-old Lewiston man who once served on the Clarkston City Council was sentenced to 240 hours of community service Monday on domestic violence and perjury charges.

Joel M. Profitt, who has no prior convictions, entered into an agreement with the state by pleading guilty to gross misdemeanor stalking, three misdemeanor counts of violation of a court order, and first-degree perjury, which is a felony. In exchange, several other charges were dismissed.

Profitt was sentenced under the First Time Offender Waiver to 30 days in jail, which was converted to 240 hours of community service, followed by a year of supervision. In addition, a 10-year, no-contact order with the victim was issued, along with an order to pay $615 in court fees and complete a domestic violence evaluation.

Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns cautioned the defendant to stay away from the victim, saying he could face 1,456 days behind bars if he violates the no-contact order.

During sentencing, the judge said this two-year-long divorce case has been “weird,” messy and rough. Profitt was accused of placing a tracking device on the victim’s car, stalking her residence and violating multiple court orders.

Profitt was represented by Spokane attorney Mark Hodgson, who said his client is ready to take the first step toward reestablishing trust and taking responsibility for his actions. The plea agreement was a difficult choice for Profitt, who just wants to end this part of the case, Hodgson said.

His former wife, Ellen Profitt, addressed the court, saying “being stalked and harassed by the person I was married to for 12 years and have three children with has changed me as a person. … He was tracking the location of my car and making wild assumptions about my behavior. By stalking me, Joel stole my ability to be carefree, to experience life without reservation.”

Prosecutor Curt Liedkie handled the state’s side. If found guilty on all of the original charges at a jury trial, Profitt could’ve faced 62 to 82 months in prison.