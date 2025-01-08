Former Clarkston man sentenced to 100 months in prison

ASOTIN — A former Clarkston resident who was on Asotin County’s wanted list for eight years was sentenced Monday to 100 months in prison for drug offenses with sexual motivation and bribing a witness.

Thomas “Gene” E. McDonald, 60, was initially charged with delivery of controlled substances to minors and third-degree rape of a child. The charges stem from allegations of McDonald supplying cigarettes, drugs and alcohol to minors in exchange for cash or sexual favors, according to court documents.

After failing to appear in court in 2013, McDonald was located in Cedar Key, Fla., and transported back to Asotin County in 2022 to face his charges. The longstanding case wrapped up this week.