Local NewsJanuary 8, 2025

Former Clarkston man sentenced to 100 months in prison

Thomas McDonald, 60, convicted of sex and drug crimes over years

Kerri Sandaine
story image illustation

ASOTIN — A former Clarkston resident who was on Asotin County’s wanted list for eight years was sentenced Monday to 100 months in prison for drug offenses with sexual motivation and bribing a witness.

Thomas “Gene” E. McDonald, 60, was initially charged with delivery of controlled substances to minors and third-degree rape of a child. The charges stem from allegations of McDonald supplying cigarettes, drugs and alcohol to minors in exchange for cash or sexual favors, according to court documents.

After failing to appear in court in 2013, McDonald was located in Cedar Key, Fla., and transported back to Asotin County in 2022 to face his charges. The longstanding case wrapped up this week.

McDonald, who appeared in Superior Court before Judge Brooke Burns, gave a brief statement, saying he was remorseful for his crimes. Prosecutor Curt Liedkie handled the case on behalf of the state, and McDonald was represented by Spokane attorney Robert R. Cossey.

In a plea agreement with the state, McDonald was found guilty of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a person under 18, and bribing a witness. The first drug charge included sexual motivation, according to court records, and the defendant has a substance use disorder, which contributed to the offenses.

In addition to the 100 months behind bars, McDonald was ordered to pay $3,800 in fines and fees. He will be under community supervision for 36 months on the sexual motivation offense and 12 months for the drug charge.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

