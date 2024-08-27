Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 21, 2025

Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow

Lewiston Tribune
Richard Stallings
Richard Stallings
story image illustation

Former U.S. Congressmen Richard Stallings and Larry LaRocco will take part in town halls Saturday at Lewiston and Moscow to discuss recent happenings in the federal government.

The town halls are being planned by the Nez Perce County Democrats and Latah County Democrats. All are welcome to attend and join in the discussion, according to a news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The first event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Steelhead Room at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. The Moscow event is planned for 7-9 p.m. in the Great Hall at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.

Both events will begin with an introduction by Betty Richardson, former United States Attorney for Idaho and co-lead of the bipartisan group Idaho Women Forward.

The speakers are Stalling, an Idaho congressman from 1985-93, and LaRocco, an Idaho congressman from 1991-95. Both are Democrats. After making remarks, both men will take questions from the audience in a town hall format.

Related
Local NewsMar. 21
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Local NewsMar. 21
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 21
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of la...
Local NewsMar. 21
Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday
Related
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
Local NewsMar. 21
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
Local NewsMar. 21
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Local NewsMar. 21
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Clarkston man arrested on two felony warrants after traffic stop near Grangeville
Local NewsMar. 21
Clarkston man arrested on two felony warrants after traffic stop near Grangeville
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity
Local NewsMar. 21
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
Local NewsMar. 21
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Local NewsMar. 21
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 20
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy