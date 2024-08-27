The first event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Steelhead Room at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. The Moscow event is planned for 7-9 p.m. in the Great Hall at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.

Both events will begin with an introduction by Betty Richardson, former United States Attorney for Idaho and co-lead of the bipartisan group Idaho Women Forward.

The speakers are Stalling, an Idaho congressman from 1985-93, and LaRocco, an Idaho congressman from 1991-95. Both are Democrats. After making remarks, both men will take questions from the audience in a town hall format.