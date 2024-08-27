Former fed workers say firings will hurt farmers, ranchers

MOSCOW — Two Moscow residents who were fired from their federal jobs say that cutbacks will have a negative effect on ranchers, farmers and landowners across the region.

Ian Woodruff and Andrea Skiles were probationary employees with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Moscow until they were laid off earlier this month.

They were among the thousands of federal employees who were fired because of orders from President Donald Trump’s administration. Woodruff and Skiles were probationary employees who had been with the USDA for less than a year.

The termination email that Woodruff received from the USDA on Feb. 13 stated: “The Agency finds, based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the Agency would be in the public interest.”

It did not provide more specific reasons for the firing.

While Skiles said poor performance is a legitimate reason for a probationary employee to be fired, neither she nor Woodruff received any indication that their performance was inadequate.

Woodruff said he received a great performance review from his supervisor and Skiles said she had not been at the agency long enough to have an official performance review.

Woodruff said their direct supervisor did not know the layoffs were coming. To their knowledge, no USDA employees at the local or state level had any input on who should be fired. Woodruff said his coworkers were as surprised as he was.

“The office was just in shock and there were people crying,” Woodruff said.

In a response to Daily News questions, the USDA emailed a statement:

“Secretary (Brooke) Rollins fully supports President Trump’s directive to optimize government operations, eliminate inefficiencies, and strengthen USDA’s ability to better serve American farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture community,” the statement said. “We have a solemn responsibility to be good stewards of Americans’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars and to ensure that every dollar is being spent as effectively as possible to serve the people, not the bureaucracy.”

However, Woodruff and Skiles said firing USDA employees will only hurt farmers, ranchers and the agricultural community.

“I worry that having an understaffed NRCS office is going to result in worse service and less service for farmers and ranchers in the area,” he said. “And it’s going to contribute to the mentality that the government is slow and ineffective.”

Woodruff was a conservation planner and Skiles was a natural resources biologist. Their duties include working closely with farmers, ranchers and timberland owners to fund and carry out conservation projects on their land. They said their work mutually benefited both the ecosystem and the landowner’s business.