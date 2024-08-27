Sections
Local NewsOctober 13, 2024

Former Lewiston woman to appear on Dr. Phil program

Jade McKenna will appear on show about inflation this week

Lewiston Tribune
Jade McKenna and Phil McGraw
Jade McKenna and Phil McGraw

Jade McKenna, a former resident of Lewiston, will be featured on the Dr. Phil Primetime program at 5 p.m. PDT Wednesday on the Merit Street channel.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

McKenna will speak with Phil McGraw on the topic of inflation and how many middle-class Americans like herself are trying their best to secure a successful future for themselves. Since the summer, McKenna has been forced to live in her car to avoid the high cost of rent and other living expenses while working multiple jobs to pay the bills. She was living in Colorado at the time and now is living in California for the winter.

The Dr. Phil Primetime program is part of Merit Street Media and may be viewed on most satellite providers, some streaming services and available for free on the Merit Street website.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
