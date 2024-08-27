UP FRONT: Freedom comes with the first frost

It’s kind of sad to walk out one morning after a killing frost and witness the carnage of the garden you’ve tended with such loving care the past several months.

The wilted beans, the blackened squash and the zinnias that look like a bunch of old ladies with bad hair. The frost was inevitable but what’s frustrating is that, usually, the weather warms back up again after the first frost and you could still be reaping the benefits of your garden if it hadn’t gone the way of a Halloween graveyard.

But I’m reminded of what an old friend told me years ago: Freedom is when the kids leave home and the dog dies.

Freedom is when the garden frosts and you’re back to frozen pizza and dining out.

Or, as the late, great Kris Kristofferson put it: Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose. I doubt Kris was thinking about his garden when he wrote that line, but you never know.

Gardening is pure joy but it ties you down worse than having kids. With kids you can always send them off to the neighbor’s or to stay with grandma for a couple of weeks.

Just try leaving your garden for a day or two in the heat of summer and you’ll find out about nothing left to lose. It’s like having a whole yard full of baby birds, all chirping to be fed and you’re the mama robin who has to dig up the worms to feed their hungry mouths.