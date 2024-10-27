FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bengals launch effort to build new athletic fields

This story was originally published in the Tribune on Oct. 22, 2023. About a year later, the facility was opened.

The Lewiston High School Bengals are getting an addition to their new home.

Groundbreaking took place Saturday for a $10 million athletic facility that will host the Bengals’ football, track and field, and soccer teams. Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union provided more than half of the funding and also were given naming rights, according to Superintendent Lance Hansen.

The first stage of construction will build the football, track and field, and soccer stadium, along with a practice football field that will have discus and shot put for track and field.

The stadium will be able to hold around 2,000 people and will be located east of the main building of the high school, which opened in 2020. The stadium will also include a press box, concessions, locker rooms and a storage building, and its playing surface will use artificial turf instead of grass.

“It’s economically the most feasible to do because of the reduction of the water bill. It pays for itself,” said Lewiston School Board President Brad Cuddy about the decision to go with artificial turf.

The next stage of fundraising and construction will be for the baseball field and a softball quad, along with additional soccer fields.

The athletic facility is not funded by local taxpayers through a levy or the $59.8 million bond voters passed in 2017 to build the new high school.

“The board very intentionally elected not to include (athletic facilities) in the bond proposal because we thought it might push the cost too high and we wanted to focus on academics,” Cuddy said.

Instead, the athletic facility was funded through a capital campaign and the selling of assets by the school district, including selling Booth Hall and other buildings at the old high school to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley.

“None of the dollars for the bond are going toward this program,” Hansen said. “We have looked for major donors and will continue to raise funds.”

Cuddy gave credit to the generosity of the Lewiston community for funding the project and P1FCU as the major donor.