Kauffman's speech at Lewis-Clark State College took place Oct. 14, 1994. This story was originally published in the Tribune the following day.

Before CBS correspondent Hattie Kauffman came to Lewiston for the International Exchange Conference, she told her producer in New York she was giving a lecture on multiculturalism and journalism.

"He said, 'That's an oxymoron,'" Kauffman told her audience of Lewis-Clark State College staff and students Friday morning.

Kauffman, born in Grangeville and a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, said that although minorities are making some inroads into broadcast journalism, there are still few being hired into positions of power.

"Television is one area where there's not democracy," Kauffman said, recalling one woman who was "let go because she was not deferential enough to the male anchor."

"Who you are, how you look and even what race you are can play a part."

Kauffman was a reporter for "Good Morning America" for three years and currently is the consumer affairs correspondent for CBS This Morning and a frequent substitute for the show's co-anchor, Paula Zahn.

Friday she was one of three panel members who spoke about broadcast journalism from a minority perspective.

Kauffman told of one instance a few years ago when her agent informed her a station in Boston was looking for a minority female news anchor. Interested, Kauffman sent a tape of herself.

"They liked it and they were psyched and were going to hire me. They called and said, 'So, she's Hispanic, right?' And he said, 'No, she's American Indian,' and the station in Boston said, 'Is that a minority?'"

Television broadcasting is a visual medium in which hairstyles, clothing and the set are important, Kauffman explained. The emphasis on image is one reason the recent increase in minority anchors has been criticized as "window dressing on the set," Kauffman said.