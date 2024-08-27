FROM THE ARCHIVES: The little engine that can, again

FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story originally appeared in the Tribune on Nov. 23, 1994. The story documents the first time Christmas lights were used to decorate Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. The display, now known as Winter Spirit, now uses 10,000 light strings and more than 1 million individual lights, compared to 450 light strings with 40,000 lights in 1994.

Engine 92 has not moved anything but the hearts of rail buffs for many years.

Instead it has stood in mute tribute to the prowess of the steam engine in Lewiston's Locomotive Park, patiently withstanding the assaults of the weather and curious children.

But Sunday sparks will fly once more from its stacks, puffs of smoke will whip back in the wind, and the old engine will appear to move its 90 tons of rusted steel once again.

All illusion, of course.

The sparks will be lights flashing on tall stalks thrust into a smoke stack, the puffs of smoke will be outlined in lights on a specially made frame, and the thundering wheels will be lights synchronized to flash in sequence.

The Christmas project in Locomotive Park has been undertaken by the chamber of commerce, whose members have put in 400 to 500 hours of work. Becky Mahurin of the chamber's ambassadors committee was patiently winding strings of lights around a tree Saturday morning while Larry Kopczynski, vice president of the chamber's board of directors, was perched near the top of a tree.

Other members purposefully clambered atop the old locomotive, and a couple of children played among the trees.