Local NewsNovember 25, 2024

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The little engine that can, again

Chamber of commerce puts the train in motion with lights

Mohsin Askari of the Tribune
People gaze at the train car covered with lights during Saturday's lighting-up ceremony at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the lights display at the park.
People gaze at the train car covered with lights during Saturday's lighting-up ceremony at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the lights display at the park.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Here is an image of the print version of this story from Nov. 23, 1994.
Here is an image of the print version of this story from Nov. 23, 1994.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story originally appeared in the Tribune on Nov. 23, 1994. The story documents the first time Christmas lights were used to decorate Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. The display, now known as Winter Spirit, now uses 10,000 light strings and more than 1 million individual lights, compared to 450 light strings with 40,000 lights in 1994.

Engine 92 has not moved anything but the hearts of rail buffs for many years.

Instead it has stood in mute tribute to the prowess of the steam engine in Lewiston's Locomotive Park, patiently withstanding the assaults of the weather and curious children.

But Sunday sparks will fly once more from its stacks, puffs of smoke will whip back in the wind, and the old engine will appear to move its 90 tons of rusted steel once again.

All illusion, of course.

The sparks will be lights flashing on tall stalks thrust into a smoke stack, the puffs of smoke will be outlined in lights on a specially made frame, and the thundering wheels will be lights synchronized to flash in sequence.

The Christmas project in Locomotive Park has been undertaken by the chamber of commerce, whose members have put in 400 to 500 hours of work. Becky Mahurin of the chamber's ambassadors committee was patiently winding strings of lights around a tree Saturday morning while Larry Kopczynski, vice president of the chamber's board of directors, was perched near the top of a tree.

Other members purposefully clambered atop the old locomotive, and a couple of children played among the trees.

The Locomotive Park project is the chamber's answer to displays in communities such as Colton, Mahurin said, which have big lighting displays during the Christmas season that many people drive out to see.

Last year the chamber decorated a tree on Main Street, with the cooperation of Port City Action Corp., but decided to move to a more visible site this time.

''It is probably the most visible park in Lewiston,'' Kopczynski said. ''The train everybody thought it would be cool if we could make it look as if the wheels are moving.''

That is intended to be done with the help of a controller on loan from Potlatch Corp.

Some 450 light strings with 40,000 lights have gone into the entire display, which includes the trees.

Volunteers spent two recent weekends running underground power lines to the trees.

Kopczynski said the project cost is about $6,000, and donations are still needed to cover the cost.

A lighting ceremony is planned Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Rail fans should note that Engine 92 was the last of the steam-powered crude-oil-burning logging locomotives used by Potlatch Forest Industries, now Potlatch Corp. It spent its last years in the Headquarters area hauling logs.

It was built by Helmler Corp. of Erie, Pa., in 1924 and bought by Potlatch from Ohio Match Co. in 1942.

The 90-ton engine had three trucks, 12 wheels and could do about 8 mph. It was capable of holding 3,500 gallons of water and 1,350 gallons of oil.

It is owned by the city of Lewiston, which ''purchased'' it from Potlatch for $1.

