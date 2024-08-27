Fundraisers planned for two children battling diseases

Two young girls in north central Idaho are dealing with significant health challenges, and their communities have responded with support.

Here are details about Alaura Scott, of Lapwai, and Visalia “Boogy” Eldridge, of Grangeville.

Fundraiser planned for Lapwai 3-year-old

Fundraising efforts are underway to benefit Alaura Scott, a Lapwai 3-year-old who is battling a rare disease called LCH disorder.

A cornhole tournament to help pay for Alaura’s treatment is planned Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai.

The tournament is open to two-person teams and the fee is $40 per teams. The format is double-elimination and anyone interested in participating is invited. There will be prizes for teams that finish first, second and third.

Those who want to register or are seeking more information can contact Laural Kiblen at (208) 310-9036 or James Scott at (208) 413-8845.

There will also be food for sale and a silent auction.

Alaura is battling a cancer-like disease that requires her and her parents, James Scott and Shirlee Bisbee, to travel to Seattle for treatments. Her extended family has deep roots in Lapwai.