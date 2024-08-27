Fundraisers planned for two children battling diseases

Two young girls in north central Idaho are dealing with significant health challenges, and their communities have responded with support.
Here are details about Alaura Scott, of Lapwai, and Visalia “Boogy” Eldridge, of Grangeville.
Fundraiser planned for Lapwai 3-year-old
Fundraising efforts are underway to benefit Alaura Scott, a Lapwai 3-year-old who is battling a rare disease called LCH disorder.
A cornhole tournament to help pay for Alaura’s treatment is planned Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai.
The tournament is open to two-person teams and the fee is $40 per teams. The format is double-elimination and anyone interested in participating is invited. There will be prizes for teams that finish first, second and third.
Those who want to register or are seeking more information can contact Laural Kiblen at (208) 310-9036 or James Scott at (208) 413-8845.
There will also be food for sale and a silent auction.
Alaura is battling a cancer-like disease that requires her and her parents, James Scott and Shirlee Bisbee, to travel to Seattle for treatments. Her extended family has deep roots in Lapwai.
“She has a strong spirit,” said Kiblen, Alaura’s grandmother. “The doctors have all been amazed at how strong she is, and she has not lost any of her hair.”
Several ways to donate to “Boogy”
Visalia “Boogy” Eldridge, a 6-year-old who lives in Grangeville, is battling leukemia. To help support her and her parents, Erin and Derek Eldridge, fundraising efforts are underway.
Money can be donated via GoFundMe at bit.ly/43nXWJm. Donations can also be made via Venmo at the account @Erin-Thompson-231 or at the Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union, where an account called “Boogy’s Medical Donation Fund” has been established.
Supporters of the family are also planning a fundraiser at 3 p.m. March 22 at the Grangeville Senior Center. There will be a taco bar ($10 admission), as well as silent and live auctions.
Boogy was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January after being flown to Boise for emergency treatment. Her treatment has continued in Boise, with the family splitting their time between there and Grangeville.
Erin Eldridge said Wednesday that her daughter is “responding well and doing good.”
According to the GoFundMe page, Boogy’s treatments will be weekly over the next eight months, then will continue on a monthly basis for two and a half years.
Erin Eldridge is also dealing with health issues; she has demyelination and is being tested for multiple sclerosis. She will be transfered to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center later this week, which is where Boogy is receiving her treatment.