February 7, 2025

Fundraising effort started for Clarkston woman who died in shooting

Lewiston Tribune
A fundraising effort has been established to help pay for the final expenses for Jessica Dalton, of Clarkston, who died in a shooting incident Tuesday in Lewiston.

A GoFundMe page has been set up at bit.ly/4aOaJXs. That site also says donations can be made in person at P1FCU locations, under the names of Christopher and Katie Gustafson (Dalton’s brother and sister-in-law). Also, donation jars will be available at Hazels Good Eats, Roosters Landing, Lancer Lanes, Amsterdam Coffee and Mama K’s, all in Clarkston; and A and B Foods and Idaho Youth Ranch, both in Lewiston.

After Dalton’s final expenses are paid for, any money remaining will benefit her two children, according to the GoFundMe page.

Dalton, 36, was found dead at a residence along the 400 block of Park Avenue. Also found injured was Joseph S. Nesbitt, 38, of Lewiston. Police are continuing to investigate and no charges have been filed.

