Fundraising effort started for Clarkston woman who died in shooting

A fundraising effort has been established to help pay for the final expenses for Jessica Dalton, of Clarkston, who died in a shooting incident Tuesday in Lewiston.

A GoFundMe page has been set up at bit.ly/4aOaJXs. That site also says donations can be made in person at P1FCU locations, under the names of Christopher and Katie Gustafson (Dalton’s brother and sister-in-law). Also, donation jars will be available at Hazels Good Eats, Roosters Landing, Lancer Lanes, Amsterdam Coffee and Mama K’s, all in Clarkston; and A and B Foods and Idaho Youth Ranch, both in Lewiston.