Local NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Fundraising effort started for Weippe woman who died in crash

Lewiston Tribune
Pamela Joyce Thomas
Pamela Joyce Thomas

An online fundraising campaign has been established to help pay for the final expenses for a 65-year-old Weippe woman who died Tuesday afternoon in a crash near Pierce.

Pamela Joyce Thomas died at the scene after being involved in a two-car collision on Idaho Highway 11 just south of Pierce, according to the Idaho State Police.

Following Thomas' death, her son, Darrell Thomas, established a fundraising effort on GoFundMe.

"We are not sure where to go from here and don't have the funds to get her cremated, so we are hoping this reaches as many people as it can so we can have her home with us," Darrell Thomas wrote on GoFundMe. "We are struggling just to find homes for her animals and now have to figure out what to do with her house. This will ease a huge burden off our shoulders to be able to bring her home."

Here is the link to the fundraising page: bit.ly/3PLBmm5.

