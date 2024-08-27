Fundraising effort started for Weippe woman who died in crash

Following Thomas' death, her son, Darrell Thomas, established a fundraising effort on GoFundMe.

"We are not sure where to go from here and don't have the funds to get her cremated, so we are hoping this reaches as many people as it can so we can have her home with us," Darrell Thomas wrote on GoFundMe. "We are struggling just to find homes for her animals and now have to figure out what to do with her house. This will ease a huge burden off our shoulders to be able to bring her home."

Here is the link to the fundraising page: bit.ly/3PLBmm5.