ObituariesOctober 20, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Tuesday

Ruth Sweeney, 72, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Friday

Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.

Saturday

Leslie Shriver, 73, of Orofino — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave., Orofino. Celebration schedule includes: 10-11:30 a.m. friends and family gather to remember, snack and share stories; 11:30 a.m. to noon, family will share prepared memories; noon, family is invited to attend graveside dedication at Orofino Cemetery.

William ‘Bill’ A. Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse River Community Center, 3487 ID-6, Princeton.

Dale L. Lombard, 76, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life and potluck gathering, Swallows Nest Park, WA-129, Clarkston. Please bring a dish to share, your own beverages and seating.

Thomas L. McDowell, 80, of Asotin — 2 p.m. service with military honors, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. A celebration of life and a luncheon hosted by the family will follow.

