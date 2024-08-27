Furball features Moscow region’s adoptable pets

Whitman County Humane Society is best known for providing better futures to animals.

It’s through community support that the shelter is able to care for pets, said Amy Pilloud, member of the society’s Board of Directors. And an opportunity to give is just around the corner.

The 17th annual Furball, “Kentucky Derby Race to the Rescue,” will take place from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the SEL Event Center, located at 1825 Schweitzer Dr. in Pullman. Tickets purchased online for $100 will go toward the shelter’s operations and the services it provides to the region.

The event includes dinner by Lewiston’s Happy Day Catering, a “parade of pets” featuring adoptable animals, as well as a live auction of community-donated items and experiences.

The humane society’s largest fundraising event aims to garner 25% of its annual budget. With inflation and a larger need to provide medical care to animals, Pilloud said the shelter will operate on a $100,000 budget this year.

Whitman County’s only animal shelter provides a necessary service to the region, Pilloud said. The nonprofit humane society covers a large area, reaching up to Rosalia and down to Uniontown, and out to Dusty and LaCrosse.

The no-kill animal shelter cared for about 600 animals last year, reuniting 80-plus lost pets with their owners, she said. It also spent more than $70,000 on vital veterinary care for animals in need.

“We provide a safe space for animals to land when they have nowhere else to go,” she said.

Pilloud said the humane society places a heavy focus on community outreach. One of the shelter’s adoptable dogs is a shining example of the work it does.