Furball features Moscow region’s adoptable pets

Whitman County Humane Society is best known for providing better futures to animals.
It’s through community support that the shelter is able to care for pets, said Amy Pilloud, member of the society’s Board of Directors. And an opportunity to give is just around the corner.
The 17th annual Furball, “Kentucky Derby Race to the Rescue,” will take place from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the SEL Event Center, located at 1825 Schweitzer Dr. in Pullman. Tickets purchased online for $100 will go toward the shelter’s operations and the services it provides to the region.
The event includes dinner by Lewiston’s Happy Day Catering, a “parade of pets” featuring adoptable animals, as well as a live auction of community-donated items and experiences.
The humane society’s largest fundraising event aims to garner 25% of its annual budget. With inflation and a larger need to provide medical care to animals, Pilloud said the shelter will operate on a $100,000 budget this year.
Whitman County’s only animal shelter provides a necessary service to the region, Pilloud said. The nonprofit humane society covers a large area, reaching up to Rosalia and down to Uniontown, and out to Dusty and LaCrosse.
The no-kill animal shelter cared for about 600 animals last year, reuniting 80-plus lost pets with their owners, she said. It also spent more than $70,000 on vital veterinary care for animals in need.
“We provide a safe space for animals to land when they have nowhere else to go,” she said.
Pilloud said the humane society places a heavy focus on community outreach. One of the shelter’s adoptable dogs is a shining example of the work it does.
Sven, a pit bull terrier mix, became the first-ever blood donor last week at the new Viking Veterinary Hospital in Moscow. A pet was in critical need of a specific blood type, and the heroic pup was a perfect match.
“It was a matter of life and death,” Pilloud said. “Our team stepped up to see if Sven could help, and fortunately he was able to save them.”
She added Sven was calm and well-behaved throughout the process. He got a well-deserved treat for his life-saving donation. His story will be one of many highlighted at the event.
The fundraising gala will serve dinner beginning with mini charcuterie cup appetizers.
Guests can choose between two entree options of either applewood smoked Angus beef sliced brisket with barbecue trio sauce, or Tuscan portobello mushrooms filled with ratatouille topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella. It also comes with sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans with caramelized onions, garden salad and rolls.
The meal wouldn’t be complete without a show — adoptable animals will show off their tricks and characteristics.
The evening will wrap up with a live auction of donated items and experiences from the community. With the purchase of a golden ticket, patrons are entered to win prizes like a Gateway Drum Smoker paired with locally raised luxury Wagyu Beef; flying lessons and a five-course dinner at Moscow’s Lodgepole; a NRS Kayak for a day on the water and more.
Pilloud said if people want to make an impact but aren’t able to attend the Furball, they can still make a donation through the humane society’s website at whitmanpets.org.
“We’re really optimistic it’s going to be a great year,” she said. “The community will back us like they always do.”
