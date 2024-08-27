PULLMAN — More furniture was lit on fire after Washington State University’s football game last weekend.

City of Pullman firefighters extinguished a mattress set ablaze Saturday night on Lake and Shaw streets. Earlier that evening, the New Mexico Lobos defeated the WSU Cougars 38-35 at Albuquerque, N.M.

Fire Chief Mike Heston said there were no injuries or structures damaged from the small blaze.

Heston said he has no idea what drives people to light furniture on fire. He said it doesn’t seem to matter if the university’s football team succeeds or loses — burnt furniture items keep showing up in the streets of Pullman’s College Hill after home games.

He said there have been more couch and mattress fires this year compared to in past.