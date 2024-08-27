Future of Denver flights remains unknown

Officials at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport hope United Airlines will wait until Oct. 15 to hear what support could be available for its nonstop Lewiston-Denver flights.

That update came Wednesday from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Director Michael Isaacs.

“No meetings with other organizations (have) been set up,” Isaacs said in an email to the Tribune. “It’s really in the hands of (the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County) to determine any actions needed.”

The city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County are the owners of the airport, which is governed by its own board.

United had told the airport it wanted direction by Tuesday about if the community would be able to provide a $4.9 million revenue guarantee for the upcoming year to continue the service, which would be shifted to larger aircraft.

United would replace the 1990s-era 50-seat CRJ-200 jets on the flights with 70-to-76-seat E-175 jets under the proposal.

Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens said Wednesday they hadn’t heard any update from United on the status of the flights.