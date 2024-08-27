Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashback
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 3, 2024
Future of Denver flights remains unknown
There’s no indication if Lewiston or NezPerce County plans on footing the bill
Elaine Williams Lewiston Tribune
Michael Isaacs
Michael Isaacs

Officials at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport hope United Airlines will wait until Oct. 15 to hear what support could be available for its nonstop Lewiston-Denver flights.

That update came Wednesday from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Director Michael Isaacs.

“No meetings with other organizations (have) been set up,” Isaacs said in an email to the Tribune. “It’s really in the hands of (the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County) to determine any actions needed.”

The city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County are the owners of the airport, which is governed by its own board.

United had told the airport it wanted direction by Tuesday about if the community would be able to provide a $4.9 million revenue guarantee for the upcoming year to continue the service, which would be shifted to larger aircraft.

United would replace the 1990s-era 50-seat CRJ-200 jets on the flights with 70-to-76-seat E-175 jets under the proposal.

Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens said Wednesday they hadn’t heard any update from United on the status of the flights.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

It is not clear if the community will provide the money United is requesting.

The city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County didn’t include any money to subsidize the flights in their budgets for this fiscal year.

“Businesses and organizations are in support of United service, but none, to my knowledge, have the ability or intend to subsidize the route,” Isaacs said.

The United service debuted in Lewiston in 2021 and received $4 million from Nez Perce County over three years as part of the deal that brought the airline to Lewiston. The county’s $4 million came from its $7.8 million allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

For the fiscal year that ended Monday, United has a revenue guarantee with the city of Lewiston worth as much as $4 million. United has billed the city close to $4 million for the period of Oct. 1, 2023, through June 30, according to figures from the city.

The city of Lewiston provided that support after United stated it lost $5.5 million on the flights in 2023.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 3
Johnson pleads not guilty in death of Warnock
Local NewsOct. 3
Prescribed fire near Walla Walla gets away from Forest Servi...
Local NewsOct. 3
Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure
Local NewsOct. 3
Records
Related
Moscow, Lewiston teachers honored by UI
Local NewsOct. 3
Moscow, Lewiston teachers honored by UI
Blast from the Past / 1941: Supervising the boys’ work
Local NewsOct. 3
Blast from the Past / 1941: Supervising the boys’ work
Whitman County reports more pertussis cases
Local NewsOct. 3
Whitman County reports more pertussis cases
Jenkins to give retirement a 2nd try
Local NewsOct. 3
Jenkins to give retirement a 2nd try
First frost of the season could hit region
Local NewsOct. 2
First frost of the season could hit region
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy