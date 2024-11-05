Future of United flights remains uncertain

The future of Lewiston’s direct Denver flights hangs in the balance with no money designated to subsidize the service.

Airport officials made a presentation to the Nez Perce County Commission on Monday about United Airlines’ request for a yearlong $4.9 million minimum revenue guarantee for the flights that would start on Oct. 1.

“I’m going to be blunt,” Commissioner Doug Zenner said. “You’re not getting a damn dime out of me, period.”

Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston own the airport. Neither entity included any funding in their budgets for this fiscal year that started Oct. 1.

The county is facing unmet infrastructure needs, and will be spending about $2.8 million annually for about 25 years on its new courthouse, Zenner said.

Zenner and Commissioner Don Beck were at Monday’s meeting. The third commissioner, Doug Havens, had an excused absence.

The presentation to the commission followed a similar one airport officials gave at a Lewiston City Council meeting Oct. 24.

A deadline for United Airlines to have direction about what the community would do passed weeks ago on Oct. 15, said Michael Isaacs, director of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

“United is becoming very impatient,” Isaacs said. “They’re looking for (something). Whether it’s a partial or a full subsidy, that’s for your consideration.”

A consultant who is a liaison between the airport and airlines updated airport officials and some of Nez Perce County’s elected officials on the situation Friday, Isaacs said.

One possibility could involve the city and county splitting a quarter of the subsidy and then seeking additional money from the state of Idaho or possibly the federal government, said Joe Gish, a member of the airport authority board.

The area the airport serves has a population of about 220,000 people who reside in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, said Gish, a Republican who is running against Democrat Pete Gertonson for Zenner’s commission seat. Zenner didn’t seek reelection this year.

“Personally I think it’s unfair that the county and city foot the bill when we have far more people than the 40,000 people in Nez Perce County using the airport,” Gish said.

The nonstop Denver flights debuted in Lewiston in 2021. They were first backed by $4 million more than three years from Nez Perce County, which used federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. United has billed the city of Lewiston just more than $4 million for a yearlong revenue guarantee that ended Sept. 30.

The municipality approved the subsidy after United stated it lost $5.5 million on the Lewiston flights in 2023.