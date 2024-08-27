Gaming at Red Wolf Golf Club?

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials have been notified that the Nez Perce Tribe wants to put 89 acres at Red Wolf Golf Club just west of Clarkston “in trust.”

According to a letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the land will no longer be on the county tax rolls if the application is approved, and gaming is listed as a proposed land use.

County officials — including the three commissioners, sheriff, prosecutor, planner, fire chief and treasurer — held a brief workshop Tuesday afternoon to discuss the proposal and what it could mean for area businesses, residents and emergency services.

Commissioner Chuck Whitman said he is lining up a meeting with the tribe early next week to learn more about the plans for Red Wolf Golf Club.

“The big issue is zoning,” Whitman said. “We are trying to find out if they have their own zoning rules and can do whatever they want, basically.”

When reached by the Tribune on Tuesday evening, Shannon Wheeler, chairperson of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, said the tribe is exploring potential sports betting, card games and placing a few machines at Red Wolf.

“We really want to work with the county,” Wheeler said. “We’re here as partners and friends. The process is long and arduous to convert the property to trust land, which has to take place before we even consider gaming.”

The Nez Perce Tribe supports many programs in Asotin County through its philanthropic work, the chairman said. Educational funds distributed to the library, Clarkston and Asotin schools and other programs have outpaced the amount of property taxes collected on the Red Wolf property.

Asotin County would lose about $14,500 in property taxes annually if the land is put in trust.

Details of the tribe’s gaming plans haven’t been shared with the county yet, but Wheeler said he’s looking forward to talking to officials next week.

“We have no idea if they’re hoping to build a card room or a casino,” Whitman said earlier in the day.

Commissioner Chris Seubert said the potential tax loss is a big concern, along with how gaming competition could affect Clarkston card rooms, such as the one at Lancer Lanes on Bridge Street.