Gaming at Red Wolf Golf Club?

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials have been notified that the Nez Perce Tribe wants to put 89 acres at Red Wolf Golf Club just west of Clarkston “in trust.”

According to a letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the land will no longer be on the county tax rolls if the application is approved, and gaming is listed as a proposed land use.

County officials — including the three commissioners, sheriff, prosecutor, planner, fire chief and treasurer — held a brief workshop Tuesday afternoon to discuss the proposal and what it could mean for area businesses, residents and emergency services.

Commissioner Chuck Whitman said he is lining up a meeting with the tribe early next week to learn more about the plans for Red Wolf Golf Club.

“The big issue is zoning,” Whitman said. “We are trying to find out if they have their own zoning rules and can do whatever they want, basically.”

By putting the property in trust, the tribe would be able to offer gaming at the site, but details of those plans haven’t been shared with the county yet. “We have no idea if they’re hoping to build a card room or a casino,” Whitman said.

The Nez Perce Tribe purchased the golf club six years ago. At the time, tribal leaders said it would continue to be a top-flight golf course for generations to come. The tribe’s presence in Asotin County was lauded as an economic driver and positive move for the community by Kermit Mankiller, former CEO of Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises.

In a 2019 Tribune article, Mankiller said there are no plans to build a large casino on the property, but gaming in some form is a possibility.