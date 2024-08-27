Gaming at Red Wolf Golf Club?

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials have been notified that the Nez Perce Tribe wants to put 89 acres at Red Wolf Golf Club just west of Clarkston “in trust.”
According to a letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the land will no longer be on the county tax rolls if the application is approved, and gaming is listed as a proposed land use.
County officials — including the three commissioners, sheriff, prosecutor, planner, fire chief and treasurer — held a brief workshop Tuesday afternoon to discuss the proposal and what it could mean for area businesses, residents and emergency services.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said he is lining up a meeting with the tribe early next week to learn more about the plans for Red Wolf Golf Club.
“The big issue is zoning,” Whitman said. “We are trying to find out if they have their own zoning rules and can do whatever they want, basically.”
By putting the property in trust, the tribe would be able to offer gaming at the site, but details of those plans haven’t been shared with the county yet. “We have no idea if they’re hoping to build a card room or a casino,” Whitman said.
The Nez Perce Tribe purchased the golf club six years ago. At the time, tribal leaders said it would continue to be a top-flight golf course for generations to come. The tribe’s presence in Asotin County was lauded as an economic driver and positive move for the community by Kermit Mankiller, former CEO of Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises.
In a 2019 Tribune article, Mankiller said there are no plans to build a large casino on the property, but gaming in some form is a possibility.
In an email to Whitman on Thursday afternoon, the tribe said several leaders are eager to meet with the county as soon as possible. Tribal representatives were ready to talk last Friday, but Whitman said the county didn’t have enough notice to get it set up.
“We greatly value your time and consideration and believe this discussion is an important step forward,” said the email from Marsan Lawyer of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. It was written at the request of Chairman Shannon Wheeler, who could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
Asotin County would lose about $14,500 in property taxes annually if the land is put in trust.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the potential tax loss is a big concern, along with how gaming competition could affect Clarkston card rooms, such as the one at Lancer Lanes on Bridge Street.
Because the tribe doesn’t have to pay taxes, it would give Red Wolf an unfair advantage over other businesses, Seubert said.
“If I was a businessman, and I used to be one, I’d go sideways over this,” Seubert said. “In my own personal opinion, anyone who comes into Asotin County should have to pay their fair share.”
Sheriff John Hildebrand said contracts for law enforcement and emergency services likely would have to be worked out. Others suggested residents in west Clarkston and junior taxing districts should be notified about the proposal. The golf course is located just outside of Clarkston’s city limits.
“We don’t have any way to stop this because it’s legal,” Commissioner Brian Shinn said. “The only push back would have to come from the public.”
