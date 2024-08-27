Garfield County sheriff under fire

The fate of Garfield County Sheriff Drew Hyer and possible criminal charges depend on the Benton County prosecutor’s decision.

As of Friday, Drew Hyer had not been charged, but Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisinger could soon weigh in.

The Pullman Police Department was asked to investigate the sheriff after he allegedly entered two Pomeroy houses without warrants or welcome in 2024. After looking into the case and interviewing residents, the outside agency recommended two counts of first-degree criminal trespass be filed in Garfield County District Court. The gross misdemeanor charges may be pending, officials said, but nothing has been filed to date.

According to the 60-page investigative report from Pullman, the agency was contacted last July by Garfield County Prosecutor Matt Newberg to take a look at the accusations.

Hyer allegedly entered an unoccupied house to inform an elderly woman that her daughter had died in Clearwater County. The woman was down the street cleaning at a church, but Hyer reportedly went inside and answered a landline call while in the house.

The second allegation involves a female resident who was being served with a city infraction about her yard. She was reportedly in bed when the sheriff arrived at her house, and told him she was undressed and didn’t want him there. According to investigators, Hyer said he didn’t care, and left the ticket.

After the sheriff delivered the paperwork, the woman called several agencies, such as the FBI and Washington State Patrol, to report the incident.

Hyer’s attorney, Jim David, of Vancouver, Wash., told the Lewiston Tribune that everything involving his client could have been solved with a simple phone call, and a breakdown in communication in Garfield County has led to the current situation.

“Without intending to deflect from the incidents above, it is apparent that the Garfield County departments do not get along with each other,” David recently wrote to the Benton County prosecutor.

“The Pullman report finally shed light on the fact that a commissioner was meeting privately with citizens, including political opponents of the sheriff, and discussing the matter, something Sheriff Hyer always suspected.”

According to the documents, a resident told Pullman police she was aware of the investigation into Hyer, and the information reportedly came from a county commissioner.

The Hyer allegations have caused a stir in Garfield County. An anonymous group has repeatedly emailed officials and media outlets about the alleged incidents. Law enforcement entering houses without a warrant is a major concern in the community, the group says.

“We are writing you today, to bring attention to a serious matter involving Sheriff Drew Hyer of Garfield County. Over the past year and a half, we have investigated allegations of misconduct, including very serious incidents where Sheriff Hyer allegedly entered private residences without a warrant. We have gathered credible evidence and testimonies from current and former employees under Sheriff Hyer’s supervision that support our investigation. Despite repeated attempts to contact Sheriff Hyer for his response, he has not returned our call.”

Garfield County Commissioner Justin Dixon said the allegations against the county’s top law enforcement officer have been a hot topic of discussion in Pomeroy over the past year. However, the board is waiting to see if charges are filed against Hyer before taking action.

“The board of county commissioners is aware of the situation and investigation into the sheriff,” Dixon said. “We have turned everything over to outside agencies and will not comment on any further details until the matter has taken its legal course of action.”