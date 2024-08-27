Gish takes commissioner seat

Republican Joe Gish will take over the District 3 seat for Nez Perce County Commissioner.
Gish, 62, of Waha, received 13,382 votes and Pete Gertonson, 72, of Waha, earned 6,037 votes in preliminary results election night.
The District 3 seat became open after Doug Zenner decided not to seek reelection along with Don Beck who currently holds the District 1 seat. Hannah Liedkie ran unopposed for that position and received 16,904 votes.
Gish had a poll watching party at his home in Waha where supporters watched the local and national election. In a statement to the Tribune he said that it was the first time he ran for political office and having the voters elect him was humbling. He said he was honored so many people voted for him and it will be an honor to serve the people of Nez Perce County.
“I will work hard to make our county the best that it can be,” Gish said in the statement.
He also thanked Gertonson for running in the election.
“Anyone deciding to step up and become a public person by running for a local political office deserves our gratitude,” Gish said in the statement.
Later in an interview with the Tribune, Gish said he’s met with Gertonson and it’s been cordial. Gish hoped to be able to talk with Gertonson to express his thanks to him directly.
But Gish gave the biggest thanks to his wife, Mona, in the statement. He also thanked his supporters, donors, campaign treasurer Kelly Benscoter as well as Doug Zenner for his years of service as county commissioner.
Gish will take his seat on the county commission in January and will have to resign his positions on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Board and the Urban Renewal Agency.
His focus now until he’s sworn in will be to meet with county employees and learn about his new role as well as their roles in the county. He said his focus during the election was getting to know the voters, but now he wants to meet those he will be working with and what their needs are.
“My question for the county employees is, ‘how do I as commissioner help you get your job done?’ ”
While the new courthouse will soon be the new home of the Nez Perce County Commissioners in the spring, that isn’t important to Gish.
“I don’t care where I work or what my office looks like,” he said. “I want to be a hands-on guy.”
Gish wants to be able to spend time being out in the field and be the kind of commissioner that gets around the county to meet with residents and staff.
In another Nez Perce County race, voters in Culdesac passed a bond for the city to pay for improvements to the water system. There were 84 votes in favor and 44 votes against in preliminary results Tuesday. The bond will be no more than $800,000 and the city already has $143,809 from water system revenues and $591,761 from sewer system revenues so there will be no tax on property values.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher and Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman ran unopposed and were reelected.
