Gish takes commissioner seat

Republican Joe Gish will take over the District 3 seat for Nez Perce County Commissioner.

Gish, 62, of Waha, received 13,382 votes and Pete Gertonson, 72, of Waha, earned 6,037 votes in preliminary results election night.

The District 3 seat became open after Doug Zenner decided not to seek reelection along with Don Beck who currently holds the District 1 seat. Hannah Liedkie ran unopposed for that position and received 16,904 votes.

Gish had a poll watching party at his home in Waha where supporters watched the local and national election. In a statement to the Tribune he said that it was the first time he ran for political office and having the voters elect him was humbling. He said he was honored so many people voted for him and it will be an honor to serve the people of Nez Perce County.

“I will work hard to make our county the best that it can be,” Gish said in the statement.

He also thanked Gertonson for running in the election.

“Anyone deciding to step up and become a public person by running for a local political office deserves our gratitude,” Gish said in the statement.

Later in an interview with the Tribune, Gish said he’s met with Gertonson and it’s been cordial. Gish hoped to be able to talk with Gertonson to express his thanks to him directly.

But Gish gave the biggest thanks to his wife, Mona, in the statement. He also thanked his supporters, donors, campaign treasurer Kelly Benscoter as well as Doug Zenner for his years of service as county commissioner.