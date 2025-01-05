Giving the gift of time

In a gesture of gratitude toward the community, more than 100 Nez Perce County 4-H students took on one of Lewiston’s biggest annual winter projects Saturday.

The large group of volunteers went to Locomotive Park to take down the Christmas lights from the Winter Spirit display.

King said volunteers from the Citizen Washington Focus 4-H Club he leads help take down the Christmas lights every year, but this year he asked the nearly two dozen 4-H clubs in the county to join in the work.

“This year we wanted to see if we couldn’t make it a little bigger, a little better and so we invited all the cubs and tried to make it a community- or a county-wide project,” King said.

He asked and the 4-H clubs delivered. Katie Spendlove, King’s daughter and co-leader of the Citizen Washington Focus 4-H Club, called the local 4-H community “phenomenal” after seeing the large turnout Saturday.

“They are giving, they are helpful and there’s almost nothing they’re not willing to do,” she said.