PULLMAN — A GoFundMe has raised over $100,000 for the family of a Pullman boy who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Zion Bischoff, 13, died in a wreck involving a semitruck and four other vehicles Saturday morning north of Rosalia. His father, Stephen Bischoff, was also injured in the crash.

Stephen was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment, and was listed in satisfactory condition Tuesday evening.