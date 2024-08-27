Going local in 2025: Let’s celebrate the Best of the Inland Northwest

We see you, Jeff Bezos.

We know who you are, Sam Walton.

We appreciate you — and we know we need you. But make no mistake, it’s the vibrant, smaller businesses lining our main streets, business corridors and malls that give our towns true character.

Enter the Best of the Inland Northwest 2025 Community Choice Awards.

The aim? To celebrate and recognize the hardworking owners and operators of our local businesses.

And who decides the best of the best? It’s 100% community-driven. There’s no inside deal.

The results come straight from the voting hearts of locals — that’s you, your neighbors, friends and customers from across the Quad Cities region: Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, the Camas Prairie, up the Clearwater River and beyond.

After KLEW-TV discontinued its long-held “Best of the West” tradition after its 2022 edition, we picked up the mantle and ran our version of the Best of the Inland Northwest for the first time last winter: Best of the Inland Northwest 2023-24.

The results were staggering. You and your fellow Inland Northwest residents submitted some 8,000 business nominations in 170 categories. During the final voting round, nearly 12,000 people visited Inland360.com and cast more than a quarter-million votes.

And then came the sold-out celebration and gala for business staff and owners, featuring live, sealed-envelope announcements of finalists and winners in each category. The evening included red-carpet entry, an open bar, co-emceeing by Miss Idaho, live art (we’ll leave that up to your imagination) and an eight-county-wide distribution of the Best of the Inland Northwest magazine the next morning for everyone to enjoy.