Gold Discovered in Area 102 Years Ago

Bassett was a member of a party led by Capt. E. D. Pierce, a wandering Irish horse trader and prospector. After a few days of prospecting, members of the Pierce party pulled stakes and returned to their base at Walla Walla for supplies. That winter some of them but not Pierce, returned to wait for spring and the promise of a fortune in gold.

The spring of 1861 saw the founding of Lewiston when the steamer Colonel Wright arrived at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers May 13 with a load of miners. Most of them hurried toward the “diggins.” Those who remained started a town.

This story was published in the Oct. 1, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.