GOP incumbents hold seats in District 6

Republicans have retained control of Idaho’s District 6, preliminary results show.
Sen. Dan Foreman led Democratic challenger Julia Parker with 12,770 votes, or 53.1%, as of 12:15 a.m. PST. Foreman has served one term in the Senate and previously also served from 2016 to 2018.
“The people have spoken,” Foreman said in a phone interview. “The people reelected me for another term, overwhelmingly, by over 1,500 votes. That’s about a 6.2 percentage winning margin, which is very strong for a competitive district, so I will go back to Boise and do my best to represent the people.”
In the race for House Seat A, incumbent Rep. Lori McCann appeared to keep her seat in a rematch against Democratic challenger Trish Carter-Goodheart, preliminary results showed. McCann had 15,340 votes, or 64.7%, according to results reported just after midnight.
McCann had previously defeated Carter-Goodheart in 2022. McCann has served in the House since she was appointed to the position by Gov. Brad Little in 2021.
“It’s been a pretty good night for Republicans overall, I would say,” McCann said in a phone interview around 12:30 a.m. “I’m pleased with the turnout, please with where I’m sitting now, and looking forward to getting back to work.”
For House Seat B, one-term incumbent Rep. Brandon Mitchell also led against challenger Kathy Dawes. By midnight, Mitchell had 55.6% of the vote.
The area encompassing Latah County, Lewis County and a portion of Nez Perce County has had close races in the past and previously had Democratic representation, although it was a different district number prior to redistricting in 2022. With Idaho’s Republican supermajority, District 6 represents one of the state’s few competitive general election races.
