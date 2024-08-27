GOP incumbents hold seats in District 6

Republicans have retained control of Idaho’s District 6, preliminary results show.

Sen. Dan Foreman led Democratic challenger Julia Parker with 12,770 votes, or 53.1%, as of 12:15 a.m. PST. Foreman has served one term in the Senate and previously also served from 2016 to 2018.

“The people have spoken,” Foreman said in a phone interview. “The people reelected me for another term, overwhelmingly, by over 1,500 votes. That’s about a 6.2 percentage winning margin, which is very strong for a competitive district, so I will go back to Boise and do my best to represent the people.”

In the race for House Seat A, incumbent Rep. Lori McCann appeared to keep her seat in a rematch against Democratic challenger Trish Carter-Goodheart, preliminary results showed. McCann had 15,340 votes, or 64.7%, according to results reported just after midnight.