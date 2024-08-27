Sections
Local NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Gov. Little’s press secretary serving as interim director of Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

Laura Guido
Joan Varsek
Joan Varsek

BOISE — Following the retirement of the longtime leader of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs in January, Gov. Brad Little’s press secretary is serving as the interim director.

The commission’s previous leader, Margie Gonzalez, retired at the end of January after 28 years running the three-person agency, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.

Little’s press secretary, Joan Varsek, has been serving as the interim director as the office looks to appoint a replacement. The governor’s budget chief, Lori Wolff, mentioned Varsek’s interim position during a Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee hearing Tuesday. Wolff was using it as an example in response to questions about governor’s staff doing work for other agencies.

Varsek confirmed the position in an email to the Idaho Press, and said Little’s office “will be actively seeking a replacement for Margie in the coming weeks.”

The commission “identifies and monitors programs and legislation, and research problems and issues facing Idaho’s Hispanic community” and “identifies solutions and provides recommendations to the governor, legislature, and other organizations concerning issues facing the State’s Hispanic population,” according to its website.

The governor’s office did not send a press release announcing the interim staffing decision.

Varsek said there was no formal announcement since it is a temporary position.

“The application is currently open, and we are actively working to fill this role,” she said in an email.

Little announced Varsek as his press secretary on Aug. 21. She previously worked in his office as a scheduler from 2021 to 2024, special assistant from 2019 to 2021, and an intern in 2019, according to Varsek’s LinkedIn. She is also the assistant director of the Idaho Governor’s Cup, sport tournament that raises money toward scholarships for Idaho high school students.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

