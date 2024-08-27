BOISE — Following the retirement of the longtime leader of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs in January, Gov. Brad Little’s press secretary is serving as the interim director.

The commission’s previous leader, Margie Gonzalez, retired at the end of January after 28 years running the three-person agency, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.

Little’s press secretary, Joan Varsek, has been serving as the interim director as the office looks to appoint a replacement. The governor’s budget chief, Lori Wolff, mentioned Varsek’s interim position during a Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee hearing Tuesday. Wolff was using it as an example in response to questions about governor’s staff doing work for other agencies.

Varsek confirmed the position in an email to the Idaho Press, and said Little’s office “will be actively seeking a replacement for Margie in the coming weeks.”

The commission “identifies and monitors programs and legislation, and research problems and issues facing Idaho’s Hispanic community” and “identifies solutions and provides recommendations to the governor, legislature, and other organizations concerning issues facing the State’s Hispanic population,” according to its website.