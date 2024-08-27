GREAT Day leads to great ideas

PULLMAN — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is inspiring the region’s youth by introducing them to science early on.

The local engineering firm held its annual Getting Ready for Engineering and Technology (GREAT) Day, on Thursday at its event center in Pullman. Each year, eighth graders from across the Inland Northwest take a break from school in exchange for hands-on STEM learning.

Senior Media Manager Kate Wilhite said more than 100 students in total came to its GREAT Day events. Around 50 middle schoolers from 17 schools joined SEL in Lewiston last week, and 75 students from nine schools came to the Pullman conference.

John Cassleman, SEL’s program manager for K-12 Education Outreach, said the flagship educational event is the largest the organization does in terms of K-12 outreach.

He said it’s one of many programs the engineering firm hosts. A recent one he mentioned is the day-long Hour of Code, held yearly for Potlatch Elementary School in December.

GREAT Day is meant to give students who are interested in STEM a closer look at what engineering is, Cassleman said. The event focuses on innovation, creativity and problem-solving through activities put on by staff.

Another component is exposing kids to science at a young age to invigorate them to continue learning, Cassleman said.

“We really help drive their interests for a passion that already exists,” he said. “It’s important that we connect and get them excited about learning early on so they continue that.”

Cassleman said the event also instills confidence in students by encouraging them to work together to solve problems through innovation.

GREAT Day offers a unique learning experience compared to classrooms because they’re connected to leaders in STEM, Cassleman said.