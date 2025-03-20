Greetings from Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE — Like many small, rural towns, Grangeville has had its share of challenges in its 150 years of existence. Yet it remains a viable community with an evolving business district and a population of mostly friendly folk.

“What I like most about the small town of Grangeville,” said City Clerk Tonya Kennedy, “is, you can walk down the street, you say hi to people, you can smile at people and you get that same reaction back. They might not know who you are but people are friendly and they always say hi or wave or smile, and I appreciate that.”

Grangeville’s genesis was something of an afterthought when, in August 1874, members of Charity Grange, Patrons of Husbandry, organized under the leadership of Henry Hart Spalding, a son of Rev. Henry Spalding, the pioneer Presbyterian minister of Idaho.

The group sought to build a location in Mount Idaho, which, at the time, was the only town between Lewiston and the gold fields in Idaho County.

Loyal P. Brown, one of the leading citizens of Mount Idaho, opposed the Grange and would not donate the land for a grange building — something he later came to regret. When John M. Crooks, who had settled on his farm in 1865, offered a site, the Grangers built their meeting place in 1876 where Trails Restaurant is now located on Main Street. The grange hall is believed to be one of the first in the Pacific Northwest.

According to an article in the Lewiston Tribune on March 23, 1934, the Nez Perce name for Grangeville was Sike-sike, meaning “the foot of the mountain.”

Some of the earliest businesses included the Grange Flouring Mills Co., organized in 1876. A hotel, a funeral home and a drug store soon followed. In 1879, Alexander and Freidenrich, one of the oldest stores in northern Idaho, opened a clothing shop and many pioneer sawmills sprang up in the vicinity to manufacture lumber for the buildings that replaced primitive log structures throughout the area.

A.F. Parker, owner and publisher of the Idaho County Free Press that was established in 1886, wrote of Grangeville in 1890 that the town “has all the elements of a quiet, progressive center and is one of the most moral, orderly and law-abiding towns in America. Every sojourner is struck by the steady air and self-repose of its citizens. It is not a county seat and between it and its near neighbor, Mount Idaho, the most cordial feelings are entertained. It is the commercial center of Idaho County, being situated in the most fertile and thickly-settled portion of Camas Prairie. It is a farmer’s, miner’s stockman’s and prospector’s trading point and does a very large mountain trade.”

A few years later, Parker noted in the Free Press: “The consumption of bottled beer on Camas Prairie is something enormous.” Soon, two breweries sprang up, von Berge’s Eagle Brewery and Grangeville Brewery that was built in 1893 and produced “what was reportedly a good beer at $1 for a baker’s dozen bottles.”

Grangeville’s changing profile

At one time a whiskey distillery operated on Three Mile Creek that runs through the eastern section of town. Local option regulations closed both breweries in 1910 but the law was repealed two years later. In 1914, prohibition again shuttered those businesses and the area was officially “dry” until the 19th Amendment was repealed in 1933. Unofficially, according to local lore, there were plenty of bootleg manufacturers in the area and considerable consumption of home brew.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Grangeville’s business district suffered a number of major fires that destroyed several buildings, with thousands of dollars in losses. In 1921, a flood damaged the business district and trapped P.M. Glanville, a prominent citizen, in the basement of his drugstore and he drowned.

Although the Free Press’ editor had described the town as law-abiding, by 1897 the town’s demographics had diversified and it was decided to incorporate and elect city officials, including a marshal. Because Grangeville’s population had outpaced Mount Idaho’s, friction arose between the two communities over which one should be the county seat. By 1902, the issue was settled with an election that Grangeville won with 2,637 votes to Mount Idaho’s 743 votes.

Parker, a flamboyant newspaperman, published colorful accounts of locals happening, such as the first legal execution to take place in Idaho County — the hanging at the county seat of Mount Idaho of Theodore Warlich for the murder of his mining partner. Parker later displayed the fatal rope in the newspaper’s front window.

One of the major changes in the past 150 years, according to the current mayor of Grangeville, Wes Lester, has been the shift away from retail businesses to more niche or service industries.

“I look downtown where a lot of department stores were and they’re not there anymore,” Lester said. “They’ve turned into either insurance agencies or banks or so. I don’t see a lot of empty buildings downtown but they’ve just changed the types of business. And I’m not sure if some of that’s to blame on the internet or if it’s just the product of time. I don’t know.”

Lester pointed out that with the upgrades to U.S. Highway 95 in the past 30 years, along with faster cars and a 65 mph speed limit, it’s easier for people to travel to Lewiston to do their shopping.

“You can get to Lewiston in an hour and 10 minutes very easily,” he said. “Not that Lewiston has a lot. They’ve lost a lot of their businesses, too. But sometimes you just need to get out of town.”

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau reports, Grangeville’s population is 3,443 with a median age of 48.1. Median household income is $59,013 and 16% of the population lives below the poverty line. There are 1,461 households in Grangeville and 55% of the population is married.

The largest employer in town is the Idaho Forest Group with 200-plus employees. Other major employers include the Mountain View School District, Syringa General Hospital, Idaho County Courthouse, U.S. Forest Service, Anderson Aeromotive and Advanced Welding. There are two grocery stores, six restaurants, Larson’s clothing store, Lindsley’s Furniture Store, Irwin Drug, three garden shops, farm implement businesses and several real estate offices, electronics shops, lawyers offices, thrift stores and coffee kiosks.

A century-plus of schooling

Soon after the founding of the town, schools were established to educate children of the settlers. A public school was started in the mid-1870s and the Columbia River Conference Academy was opened in 1877 by the Rev. J.D. Flenner, a Methodist clergyman. Sessions were held upstairs in the grange hall and the enrollment was about 100 students. A single teacher split his time between both institutions, drawing salary from both.

By 1890, the number of children in the district had increased, prompting the construction of a new public school building on North State Street. An article in the Free Press on Dec. 19, 1901, crows about the education system of the county:

“From such weak beginnings has grown the magnificent structure of the present school system of Idaho County. ... Idaho County has 3061 school children as shown by the last census report. There are at present 62 regularly organized school districts within the county. Of this number six employ more than one teacher as follows: Grangeville, 8; Cottonwood, 3; Denver, Mt. Idaho, Stuart, and White Bird, two teachers each.”

The county population continued to grow, especially after World War II when veterans returned home and farmers were feeding the world. A national building boom made for a lucrative timber industry and Idaho County schools received the benefits of timber sales receipts that were funnelled into new buildings.

A new laminated wood high school was built in Grangeville in 1958 to accommodate the post-war baby boom. About that time schools in Grangeville, Riggins, Elk City, Kooskia and Powell reorganized into Joint School District 241.

Consolidation, however, has not been without problems. School patrons in Riggins and the Kooskia area have long felt that Grangeville schools got preferential treatment in buildings, services and equipment while the outliers received the leftovers.

In 2006, Riggins patrons, determined to go it on their own, voted to split from the larger district. Currently the Kooskia-Elk City area is in the process of doing the same.