Grimm given maximum for attempted murder

Brian B. Grimm was given the maximum 15 year sentence for attempted first-degree murder after he was found guilty of trying to run over his roommate with his car.

Grimm, 60, of Culdesac, was convicted March 19 of attempting to kill Michael S. Dranichak. He was sentenced Monday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse to 15 years fixed, meaning that he will serve the entire sentence before being released. He was given credit for 434 days served for his time at the Nez Perce County Jail. Grimm was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine to Dranichak, $245.50 in court costs and given a 15-year no contact order with Dranichak.

Grimm was scheduled to be sentenced June 21 but his public defender Rick Cuddihy noted several issues with the presentencing investigation report so Monson moved the sentencing date to allow for changes.

Grimm was then set to be sentenced Sept. 20, and in that hearing Grimm wanted David Whitecotton to attend the hearing and speak as a witness on his behalf. Whitecotton is also incarcerated at the Nez Perce County Jail for felony DUI, a persistent violator enhancement and five misdemeanors. Monson didn’t want Whitecotton to attend the sentencing and overburden jail staff with transporting him and Grimm. Cuddihy didn’t want Whitecotton to speak as a witness because it would allow for cross examination by the prosecution. Instead Cuddihy asked that Whitecotton write a letter of support.

At that hearing Sept. 20, Monson also noted that Whitecotton filed several documents on Grimm’s behalf as an “advocate” but he struck those from the record because Whitecotton isn’t a licensed attorney. Whitecotton is representing himself in his own criminal case and was present by Zoom from the jail for the sentencing.

Whitecotton also filed a motion for a new trial and Monson allowed that to be filed because he considered that a request from the defendant. However, he denied the motion for a new trial and told Grimm he could appeal or seek post-conviction relief after sentencing. He also asked that other motions be filed through his qualified public defenders, Cuddihy and Joe Schumacher.

Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker summed up the facts that were presented at the trial. Dranichak was Grimm’s roommate and had been refusing sexual advances from Grimm. Then on July 21, 2023, Dranichak and Grimm went to the store and then Grimm left without Dranichak. Dranichak made his way home and then Grimm arrived with his dog. Dranichak was angry and told Grimm he was leaving and wanted Grimm to be gone for two days while he packed up his belongings. Grimm then ran Dranichak over three times, one that flung Dranichak “like a rag doll.”

Dranichak wasn’t present to give a victim impact statement and didn’t write a statement, but offered comments during the presentencing investigation report.

Even though Dranichak didn’t have serious injuries, Parker noted the incident did impact him. She said that he moved away to New York and has struggled with homelessness. He has mental stress and pain from a herniated disc that might need surgery.

“He thought he was going to die that day and Brian Grimm was going to kill him,” Parker said about Dranichak.

She noted in the presentencing investigation report that Dranichak said he isn’t Grimm’s first victim and won’t be his last.

“The defendant has murdered someone before,” Parker said.

Parker highlighted his 1996 murder case where he killed his roommate, 47-year-old David Miller. He was convicted by a jury in 1997 of second-degree murder. She said in that case Grimm kept changing his story of how the incident occurred.

“The way the defendant behaved in 1996 is a mirror image of how the defendant behaves in this court,” Parker said. “Brian Grimm is still dishonest and he hasn’t taken any accountability. This is a pattern of behavior.”

Parker noted a case from 2018 where the Nez Perce County Sheriff was called to the home of Grimm and Dranichak. Dranichak said he refused sexual advances from Grimm and Grimm was angry and hit him 12 times with a soda bottle. Grimm was then charged with disturbing the peace.

Parker outlined how Grimm has roommates, they reject him, he gets angry and kills, or in Dranichak’s case, attempts to kill. She said Grimm needs the maximum penalty as a deterrent for when he is released, “if he takes another roommate.”

Parker highlighted other areas in the presentencing investigation report that showed inconsistent statements from Grimm and victim blaming. The report also stated Grimm was a high risk to reoffend and recommended a prison.

Cuddihy noted in his argument before the court that he still had issues with the presentencing investigation report, even though it had amendments.