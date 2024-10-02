BREAKING NEWS: Grimm to serve 15 years for attempted murder

Brian B. Grimm was sentenced Monday morning to serve a total 15-year sentence for attempted murder.
Grimm, 59, of Culdesac, was convicted of attempted murder March 19 by a jury after a two day trial. Grimm was found guilty of attempting to kill his roommate, Michael S. Dranichak, by hitting him with his car three times.
He was sentenced Monday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse at Lewiston.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker used Grimm's 1996 conviction for second-degree murder for killing his roommate in Spokane to show a pattern of behavior.
Public defender Rick Cuddihy said that Grimm was abused by Dranichak and reached a "tipping point."
Grimm gave a lengthy statement to the court saying that Dranichak and other witnesses lied on the stand. Grimm said he would have been able to prove his innocence if he took the stand to testify and share his side of the story.