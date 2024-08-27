Grocery tax credit increase advances

BOISE — A bill that would increase the grocery tax credit to $155 per person is headed to the House floor after a unanimous vote Thursday.

The vote came after a failed attempt to provide a bigger credit of up to $225 per person.

Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, brought the bill, which was originally House Bill 61 but was replaced with a new version with a slight wording change Thursday. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously sent the bill to the House floor.

Monks said that he “doesn’t necessarily like” taxes, but that sales tax isn’t highest on his list of taxes to dislike.

“Sales tax is one that I tolerate because I think it’s a consumption tax that individuals have the ability to control a little bit, more than they can an income or property tax,” Monks said.

However, he said, given inflationary pressures, residents were asking for relief. He said he opted for an increase to the credit rather than repeal of the sales tax applied to food because he still wanted out-of-state visitors to pay that tax on food purchased in Idaho.

The current tax credit, meant to offset the sales tax paid on food for the year, is $120 per year per person or $140 for individuals 65 or older. The bill sets one tax credit rate for everyone at $155.

There would be an option to provide itemized receipts for certain food products, which may not include candy or pre-prepared food among other restrictions, to receive up to $250 in credit.

House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Steve Burch, D-Boise, repeatedly questioned the feasibility of submitting a years’ worth of grocery receipts and ensuring everything claimed fell within the definition of what can be collected, calling it “unworkable.”

Four people spoke Thursday, all in favor of the bill.

Meridian resident Mark Johnson said he thought calls to repeal the sales tax on food “oversimplified the issue,” and thought it probable that grocery stores might raise their prices anyway.

Lupe Wissel, state director of AARP Idaho, said she was in favor of the bill because many seniors are facing food insecurity.