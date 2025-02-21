Group holding ‘Tactical Civics’ seminar Saturday

A free seminar on learning how to enforce the constitution through “Tactical Civics” is on tap at 10 a.m. Saturday at a Clarkston restaurant, Mama K’s, 906 Sixth Street.
Rick Oler, of Clarkston, said the group will provide information about Constitutional militia, grand juries and other steps citizens can use to “take America back, one county at a time.”
“Basically, it’s a Christian way to enforce the Constitution,” Oler said. “If anyone is curious, come and find out what we’re all about.”
More information about the organization can be found online at tacticalcivics.com.