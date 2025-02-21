Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Group holding ‘Tactical Civics’ seminar Saturday

Lewiston Tribune

A free seminar on learning how to enforce the constitution through “Tactical Civics” is on tap at 10 a.m. Saturday at a Clarkston restaurant, Mama K’s, 906 Sixth Street.

Rick Oler, of Clarkston, said the group will provide information about Constitutional militia, grand juries and other steps citizens can use to “take America back, one county at a time.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Basically, it’s a Christian way to enforce the Constitution,” Oler said. “If anyone is curious, come and find out what we’re all about.”

More information about the organization can be found online at tacticalcivics.com.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 21
Plans in works to reduce heavy truck traffic in downtown Pul...
Local NewsFeb. 21
Little’s office taking input on school choice bill
Local NewsFeb. 21
Regional newspapers see some changes
Local NewsFeb. 21
New measure takes aim at billing in governor’s office
Related
Pickup strikes three poles and a vehicle on G Street
Local NewsFeb. 21
Pickup strikes three poles and a vehicle on G Street
Planning organization seeks public comments on transportation
Local NewsFeb. 21
Planning organization seeks public comments on transportation
PRH staff, WSU alum participate in colon cancer screening research
Local NewsFeb. 21
PRH staff, WSU alum participate in colon cancer screening research
Two people taken to hospital after crashing into three poles, one vehicle along G Street in Lewiston
Local NewsFeb. 20
Two people taken to hospital after crashing into three poles, one vehicle along G Street in Lewiston
A doggone good story
Local NewsFeb. 20
A doggone good story
Colfax FFA team to vie for national title
Local NewsFeb. 20
Colfax FFA team to vie for national title
Medicaid bill moves to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 20
Medicaid bill moves to Senate
Moscow mayor says he won’t run for reelection
Local NewsFeb. 20
Moscow mayor says he won’t run for reelection
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy