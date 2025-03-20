COMMENTARY: Growing up and growing old in Grangeville

The question, “Where are you from?” always fills me with a sense of nostalgia. I’m excited to share my hometown with others. Have you heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child?” Well, Grangeville, Idaho, was the village I grew up in.

In the 1960s and ’70s, children could roam freely and safely in Grangeville. And roam we did. To school, to playgrounds, in and out of neighbors’ yards. Summertime was spent in packs, peddling bicycles to the city swimming pool. Or we rode horseback to the foothills. We picked wild huckleberries, fished, floated or swam in the rivers. When in town, we always knew when to head home for lunch. Kids knew when to head home. At noon and 5 p.m. each, a piercing whistle blew that could be heard all over town — time to be home. At 10 p.m., a curfew siren interrupted the quiet night — time to be home.

Grangeville’s well-bundled kids would schlep skis, poles, boots, gloves and rope tow grips to the grade school each winter. A yellow bus hauled us to Snowhaven ski area. In town, children piled onto sleds and let gravity pull us at uncontrolled speed down the hill — with NO adult supervision.

Small town downtown

My family owned Ray Holes Saddles on Main Street. When visitors entered the saddle shop, the pungent smell of leather: leather boots, moccasins and saddle making greeted them. Cowboy hats, dusters and a full range of gear for riding and packing filled every shelf. Classic country and Western music played all day long. One of the most popular T-shirts we sold declared, “Welcome to Idaho, set your clocks back 50 years.”

Decades before cellphones, our villagers were able to instantly relay news, both good and bad. I drove from the high school to the saddle shop (only 12 blocks away) one day. When I arrived, Dad knew I’d taken a corner too fast and cut off Phil Wimer. Another day, I rushed downtown to tell him I’d made the varsity basketball team. He already knew — no secrets in this village.

Grangeville’s Main Street is also Idaho Highway 13 and was “stoplight free” during my childhood. We had a customer from Chicago who would escape the city each year and spend weeks in Idaho County. He brought his teenage son to Grangeville one year to experience something unique and rare. When traffic stopped as they approached the street corner, his son asked his father what was happening. “The drivers see you want to cross the street, so they all stopped!” Father and son came into the Saddle Shop to share their experience, and I realized my village looked out for each other. (Except for heavily loaded logging trucks that we knew needed to keep on trucking through crosswalks!)

Uniquely Grangeville

We never knew which local character would be in town that day. Sometimes, it was Gertrude Maxwell, former Elk City outfitter and guide who once had to pack a dead man out of the mountains. Gertrude loved pink. She drove a Pepto Bismol-pink Jeep Wagoneer and was always looking for hot pink XL western shirts, pants, cowboy boots and hats.