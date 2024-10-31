MOSCOW — The next generation of voters got a taste of what it’s like to participate in democracy thanks to a mock election for Latah County high school students.

Moscow students went to the 1912 Center to cast their votes while the rest of Latah County’s public school students filled out ballots in their respective school buildings.

The event was organized by the League of Women Voters of Moscow “to familiarize students with the voting process,” said LWV member Sue Ripley.

The results may not officially count, but Ripley hopes the experience will encourage them to vote when they are old enough.

“That’s a demographic that is not strong at the polls and I’d love to see that demographic strong at the polls,” Ripley said.

Moscow High School ninth grader Mason Attebury called the experience “pretty fun, honestly” and said he was happy to have this experience before he participates in the real thing.