Halloween events planned around the area

Keep an eye out for little ghosts and goblins walking the street tonight in search of Halloween goodies.
And any trick-or-treaters who aren’t in your neighborhood might be at some of the organized Halloween events around in the region. Here are details about some of them:
LEWISTON
Lewiston Center Mall Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m., 1804 19th Ave., Lewiston — Trick-or-treaters encouraged to stop by the mall dressed in costumes. Vendors are welcome.
Trick of Treat at Cascadia of Lewiston, 4-5 p.m., 2852 Juniper Drive, Lewiston — Follow monster footprints and fill your bucket with candy.
Royal Spooktacular, 4-8 p.m., Royal Plaza of Cascadia, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston — Theme park and trick-or-treating. Free hot dogs, chips and candy.
Halloween Trunk or Treat, 5-6 p.m., Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston — Free event in church parking lot. All are welcome.
TLC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-8 p.m., 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat at Trinity Lutheran Church open to public.
Trunk-O-Treat, 5-8 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston — Lewiston Parks and Recreation is planning its first trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot with vendors and organizations giving out candy, Nelly Broadcasting providing music and a costume contest for children.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat is free and open to the public.
Fall Fest, 6-8 p.m., CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston — Community is invited to a free trunk-or-treat-style event. Bounce houses and other carnival-style games will be offered, along with warm drinks.
CLARKSTON
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat at church. No cost to participate.
Trick-or-Treat at Evergreen Estates, 5:30-7 p.m., 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston — Event at senior living community with hot dogs, chips and drinks. Each child who dresses up receives approximately a half-pound of candy. There will also be a trunk-or-treat outside of Evergreen Estates hosted by TriState Health at the same time.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat at church. No cost to participate.
Redemption Church Clarkston Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., 1301 Poplar St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat with decorated vehicles, including Lightning McQueen. No cost.
MOSCOW
Downtown Trick or Treat, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Main Street, Moscow — Businesses in downtown area will participate. Main Street will be closed to traffic.
Moscow FPC Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., 405 S. Van Buren St., First Presbyterian Church of Moscow — Trunk-or-treat in parking lot. All are welcome.
Palouse Place Trick or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Palouse Empire Mall, 1850 Pullman Road, Moscow — Free indoor trick-or-treating for kids 12 and younger.
PULLMAN
Care to Scare Halloween Carnival, 4-7 p.m., Parks and Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman — Free for kids 3-10 and parents. Features trick-or-treating, games, prizes, crafts and a raffle. Halloween costumes are welcome.
GRANGEVILLE
Trunk or Treat at Idaho County Courthouse, 4-6 p.m., 320 W. Main St., Grangeville — At the back parking lot. Lions Club will provide free hot dogs and drinks for kids. There will also be a mini-haunted house.
OROFINO
Rockin’ the Street, 5-7 p.m., Johnson Avenue, Orofino — Trick-or-treating event for families and children. Business owners and community organizations will give our treats and organize games. There will also be karaoke. No cost.
ASOTIN
Trick or Trunk, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Asotin County Fairgrounds, 412 Fairgrounds Road, Asotin — Free event.
KAMIAH
Costume Contest/Trick-or-Treating, 4:15 p.m., Main Street, Kamiah — Lineup for costume contest will be at 4:15 p.m. at fire station, with judging at 4:30. There will be seven categories, with winners receiving $25 in Kamiah Bucks. Trick-or-treating follows.
NEZPERCE
Nezperce Trunk or Treat, 4-8 p.m., near Nezperce Christian Church, 307 Fourth Ave. — Trunk-or-treat, Lions Burger Stand and indoor games.
Nezperce Hotel Murder, 6 p.m., 312 Oak St., Nezperce — Murder mystery at hotel.
WINCHESTER
Winchester Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., downtown Winchester — All are invited to trunk-or-treat.